Industrial Gases Market By Type, Delivery, End User and Forecast Report by 2030
The value of the industrial gases market will grow from $92,392.4 million in 2019 to $154,079.5 million by 2030.
Depending on type, the industrial gases market is divided into oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, acetylene, and helium. Out of these, the hydrogen category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past years and is predicted to register the highest growth in the coming years as well. This will be because of the extensive usage of the hydrogen gas in the chemical industry, where it is used heavily for producing various products such as ammonia.
Globally, the industrial gases market will exhibit the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the forthcoming years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This will be due to the booming manufacturing industry and the soaring healthcare expenditure in various APAC countries. Additionally, the surging population level in the regional countries is pushing up the requirement for various end-use products, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the market in the region.
Market Size Breakdown by Segment
By Type
- Hydrogen
- Oxygen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Nitrogen
- Helium
- Argon
- Acetylene
By Delivery
- Bulk Container
- Cylinder
- On-Site Generation
By End User
- Oil & Gas and Petrochemical
- Chemical
- Food Processing
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Metal Processing