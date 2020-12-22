Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

The industrial gas regulator market is segmented on the basis of type into a single stage and dual stage. The single stage regulators segment accounted for the highest revenue share for the market in 2017. The growth can be attributed to its use in various applications such as calibration gases, gas and liquid chromatography, high purity chamber pressurization, and high purity gases, among others.

Based on the gas type, industrial gas regulator market is segmented into toxic, inert, and corrosive. The inert segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017, due to rising demand for inert gas across various industries.

Based on material, the industrial gas regulator market has been segmented into brass and stainless steel. Stainless steel is expected to contribute significantly towards industrial gas regulator market growth over the forecast period. Stainless steel gas pressure regulators are used with corrosive specialty gases and deliver excellent performance in various applications with high delivery pressure.

Application segment includes oil & gas, chemical, medical care, steel & metal processing, and food & beverages. Oil & gas is expected to contribute for a substantial growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for industrial gas regulators in oil & gas coupled with rising government initiatives that are expected to drive industry growth in the coming years.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are regional segments of the global industrial gas regulator market. North America dominated the regional market by contributing largest revenue share towards the global industrial gas regulator market in 2017. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for industrial regulators in North America. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in industrial gas regulator market include Colfax Corporation, Cavagna Group S.p.A., Emerson Electric Co., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., GCE Group, the Linde Group, Air Liquide, Itron, Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Airgas, Inc., and others.

This report segments the global Industrial Gas Regulator Market as follows:

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Type Segment Analysis

Single Stage

Dual Stage

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Gas Type Segment Analysis

Inert

Corrosive

Toxic

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Material Segment Analysis

Brass

Stainless Steel

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Application Segment Analysis

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Medical Care

Steel & Metal Processing

Food & Beverages

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

