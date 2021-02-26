Industrial Gas Market Value with Status and Global Analysis 2020 to 2023

Global Industrial Gas Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2023

The Industrial Gas Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global industrial gas market is expected to decline from $101.8 billion in 2019 to $100.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $100.1 billion in 2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global industrial gas market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global industrial gas market. Africa was the smallest region in the global industrial gas market.

The food and beverage industry is increasingly utilizing food-grade industrial gases to keep the food products safe and fresh. Food grade gases are high purity gases complying with food grade standards. Food grade industrial gases include nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide which are used to chill, freeze and package a variety of food products such as dairy and frozen products, beverages, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, seafood, convenience food, bakery and confectionery. The demand of health-conscious consumers for fewer additives, safer and fresher food products also increases the demand for industrial gases, which can sometimes be used in place of chemical ingredients.

The industrial gas market consists of the sales of industrial gases by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture industrial organic and inorganic gases in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. Industrial gases are also referred to as bulk gases or commodity gases.

Scope of the Report:



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Nitrogen; Oxygen; Carbon Dioxide; Hydrogen; Others – Industrial Gas

2) By End-User Industry: Chemicals; Metallurgy; Manufacturing; Food & Beverage; Healthcare; Others

3) By Mode of Supply: Bulk; Packaging; Pipe Line

4) By Packaging: Cylinders; Bottles; Canisters; Cartridges; Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels; Others

Companies Mentioned: Air Liquide; The Linde Group; Praxair, Inc.; Air Products and Chemicals Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Industrial Gas Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Industrial Gas industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

