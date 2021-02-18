Industrial Furnaces Market Outlook – 2026 | Key Segments, Drivers & Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Industrial Furnaces Market by Furnace Type, Arrangement, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. The gas/fuel operated industrial furnace segment accounted for over 40% of the industrial furnaces market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

An industrial furnace is a thermal inclusion and is employed to process and treat raw materials at high temperatures in solid as well as liquid state. It is an industrial heat-treating system that heats above 1,000 degree Fahrenheit. Industrial furnaces are employed by a variety of industries such as manufacturing, iron and steel making, glass making, non-ferrous metals production, calcination in cement production, and ceramic processing.

The major objectives of using an industrial furnace are to use heat proficiently (so that losses are minimum), and to manage and control the diverse phases (gas, liquid, or solid) moving at various speeds for different temperatures and times such that corrosion and erosion of the refractory are least.

Key SegmentsIndustrial Furnaces Market

The global industrial furnaces market is segmented into furnace type, arrangement, end-user, and region.

Depending on furnace type, the market is divided into gas/fuel operated industrial furnace and electrically operated industrial furnace. The gas/fuel operated industrial furnace segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period.

Based on end-user, the market is segregated into metals & mining, transportation, oil & gas, chemical, and others. The metals & mining segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of arrangement, the market is bifurcated into a tube or clamshell type, box type, bottom loading & car bottom furnace, top-loading furnace, and others.

Region-wise, the industrial furnaces market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include ANDRITZ AG, Carbolite Gero Limited, Epcon Industrial Systems, LP, Gasbarre Products, Inc., International Thermal Systems LLC, Ipsen International GmbH, NUTEC Group, SECO/WARWICK S.A., Thermcraft Incorporated, and Thermal Product Solutions.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial furnaces market trends and dynamics.

In-depth industrial furnaces market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the industrial furnaces market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global industrial furnaces market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industrial furnaces industry.

