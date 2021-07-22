Industrial Frying System Market by Type & by End User- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

Frying is a fast and easy method to prepare food products such as French fries, fried chicken, and other deep-fried snacks. The most important aspect regarding industrial frying is the quality of oil or fat used for frying purposes. The quality of fried food depends on the frying equipment and the process of frying. Moreover, industrial fryers have the capacity to produce up to 50,000 pounds per hour of finished products. They are used for various applications such as industrial production of potato chips/crisps, industrial production of pre-fried frozen French fries, and in fast food outlets.

The key factor that drives the growth of the market is the increasing trend of fast food among people, which enhances the market growth. In addition, rise in the number of quick service restaurants further boosts the market growth. However, high initial costs associated with the frying equipment restrain the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, changing lifestyles and inclination of people towards ready to eat food is expected to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.

The market segmentation is based on type. By type the market is bifurcated into batch and continuous. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the industrial frying market report.

In-depth analysis has been carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023, which helps identify prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence of the industry helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Industrial Frying System Market Key Segments:

Type

Batch

Continuous

End User

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Industry

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

LAMEA Latin America The Middle East Africa



Key Players In The Value Chain

Ali S.p.A

The Middleby Corporation

Avantco equipment

Amisy Potato Chips Machinery

Fabcon Food Systems Ltd

Florigo Industry BV

Heat and Control, Inc.

Kiremko

GEM Equipment of Oregon, Inc.

Food Machinery Australasia Ltd

