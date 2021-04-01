Industrial Flooring Market Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027 | By Share, Growth

The global industrial flooring market size was valued at $6,299.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,303.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. On the basis of thickness, the heavy-duty segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 and reach $5,618.1 million in 2027. Based on material, the epoxy segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,806.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,310.9 million by 2027. The others segment is estimated to reach $2,057.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%. The key players in the industrial flooring market are offering industrial flooring solutions as per the strict regulations set forth by authorities such as the U.S. EPA (U.S. Environment Protection Agency) and U.S. FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). For instance, BASF SE based in Germany offers polyaspartic flooring systems that are low odor and VOC compliant as per USFDA standards. These factors are expected to propel the growth of market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Industrial Flooring Market are:

BASF SE, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone Flooring, Don Construction Products Ltd., Fosroc, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Twintec Group Limited, and VIACOR Polymer GmbH.

Region wise, the industrial flooring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, which is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that emerging economies such as India, China, Bangladesh, and others in the region are witnessing increase in industrial development projects. Moreover, rapid economic recovery significantly drives the industrial flooring market growth in this region.

Global Market Segments

By Thickness

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

By Material

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Anhydrite

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Industrial Flooring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Industrial Flooring market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Industrial Flooring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Industrial Flooring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Industrial Flooring market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Industrial Flooring market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Industrial Flooring market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, Industrial Flooring industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

