Industrial Flooring Market 2021 Business Scenario- BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Florock, Jotun, LATICRETE International, Inc

The Industrial Flooring market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Industrial Flooring Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global industrial flooring market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period.

Growing awareness about the advantages of industrial flooring is expected to drive the market growth.

– Stringent regulations on VOCs released on flooring are likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Increasing popularity of eco-friendly bio-based flooring and promising performance of polyaspartic coatings are projected to act as an opportunity for the markets growth in the future.

– Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the consumption of industrial flooring. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, powered by the growth in the industrial activities in the region.

Industrial Flooring Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Industrial Flooring Market Report are:

BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Florock, Jotun, LATICRETE International, Inc., michelman, inc., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Teknos Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company

The report highlights major developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the Global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

Industrial Flooring Market analysis report has recently added by Research which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Industrial Flooring Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Industrial Flooring Market Scenario:

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

– Cleanliness and purity are of paramount importance in the food and beverage industry. Due to this, it is mandatory for this industry to apply an appropriate protective coating on the concrete floor.

– An appropriate floor coating is mandatory for this industry because the floor in food processing facility is exposed to all sorts of food byproducts, like hot oils, fats, blood, sugar solutions, and natural food acids. Some of these byproducts are corrosive in nature, which can cause serious damage to the concrete.

– Besides this, the risk of microbial growth, due to spillage, is high in the food and beverage industry. Consequently, these contaminants ultimately degrade the processed foods purity.

– In order to avoid such problems, the industry requires durable and thick floor coatings, which can provide a protective barrier and thereby help in preventing contaminants from permeating the concrete substrate, ensuring a hygienic surface.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for industrial flooring is partially consolidated in nature with few players dominating the market. The major players include BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, and AkzoNobel N.V., among others.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

