Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Nilfisk-Advance, Inc., Bortek Industries, Inc.

An industrial floor scrubber is a floor-cleaning device used to clean floor in short period of time. Industrial floor scrubbers are also used for high-load activities as compared to the conventional floor scrubbers Industrial floor scrubbers help in reducing labor costs and save the budget in dollars. Floor scrubbers are available in various configurations and sizes depending on the industrial needs. The large-sized floor scrubbers carry more water and larger batteries as compared to small-sized floor scrubbers. There are different types of floor scrubbers available including robotic scrubber, ride-on floor scrubber, walk-behind scrubber, etc. These scrubbers find applications in various sectors such as hospitality, transportation, warehousing, and pharmaceuticals

No Of Pages: 135 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 7,802.6 million by 2027

Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Nilfisk-Advance, Inc., Bortek Industries, Inc., Tornado Industries, Inc., Factory Cat, iRobot Corporation, Tennant Company, Ecovacs Robotics, and Hako Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Taxonomy:

Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market, By Type

Robotic Floor Scrubbers

Ride-on Scrubbers

Walk-behind Scrubbers

Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market , By End-use Industry

Others

Retail & Food

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Hospitality

Education

Government

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market, By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

