Industrial Fabric Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Industrial Fabric Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Industrial Fabric market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Industrial Fabric investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Industrial Fabric Market

Berry Plastics, Fitesa, Freudenberg, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, DowDuPont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB), Johns Manville, Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TRYIY), AVGOL, Ahlstrom, Royal TenCate, Schneider Mills, Bally, Suominen, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), PEGAS, Asahi Kasei, Joyson Safety Systems, TWE Group, MITL, Mitsui, OLBO & MEHLER(MEP-OLBO), Low & Bonar, Huntsman, Fibertex, Techtex, Shenma, SRF, Milliken, Honeywell, among others.

The market for industrial fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Major factors driving the market studied are rapidly growing applications in the automotive sector and increasing application in conveyor belts. Growing demand for bio-based fabrics is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. Application in the manufacture of automobile interior trims like seat covers, carpets, roof, and door liners dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for automobiles among consumers. The industrial fabric is also used in the manufacture of conveyor belts, transmission belts, and other drive belts that serve a major part in the mining industry. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for the industrial fabric market with India, China, Japan representing major countries in consumption.

Market Insights:

Increasing Application in Automobile Interior Trim

– Industrial fabrics are specially designed and engineered products used for challenging and high-performance applications.

– These Industrial fabrics have greater applications in making automobiles interior trim like carpets, seat covers roof and door liners which constitutes a major part of the industrial fabric market.

– In the United States, the revenue per utility vehicle auto brands pocketed in Q1 2019 skyrocketed from USD 800 to USD 33,100 compared to the same in FY18.

– The global automotive production has been on a rapid decline in 2019. But, with the increasing advancements in the development of advanced interior trims, the usage of industrial fabric has been gradually increasing.

– The automobile industry leads to the utilization of industrial fabrics with China, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, and Japan playing a major role in this market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for industrial fabrics during the forecast period. In countries like China, India, and Japan because of the high demand applications for interior trims of automobiles, fire protective apparel, the market for industrial fabric has been increasing.

– The largest producers of industrial fabric are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of industrial fabric are Bridgestone Corporation, Forbo International SA, Habasit, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

– According to the Indian Bureau of Mines, the mining industry witnessed a 2.9% Y-o-Y growth in 2019 over 2.3% in 2018 which created a major market (for conveyor belts) in this sector during the period.

– The total mining production in China recorded an all-time high in September 2019, when the output grew by about 8.1%.

– The aforementioned factors coupled with government support are contributing to the increasing demand for the industrial fabric market during the forecast period.

Regions are covered By Industrial Fabric Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

