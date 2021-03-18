Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industrial cooking fire protection systems market for food manufacturing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to integration of technology and modernization of commercial kitchens for increased efficiency is contributing to the growth of the market.

Industrial cooking fire protection systems market for food manufacturing are usually being used in commercial kitchens so that if the fire can be prevented. Industrial food processing units which utilize high energy cooking equipment’s such as ovens, industrial cookers and deep fryers. The complicated heating techniques in the plants require a proper fire protection system to avoid fire in the plant. There are various technological advancements and innovations in the field of the fire protection system which has led to the development of modern fire protection systems. The most common devices which are used in the industries are flame detectors, smoke detectors and heat detectors.

Market Drivers:

The advent of technology and various innovations in fire protection system is driving the market

The modernization of commercial kitchens for increased efficiency is boosting the market growth

The surging need to offer protection against fire hazards to industrial kitchens that use high-energy cooking equipment is fueling the market growth

The surging number of food processing plant globally is fueling the market growth

Market Restraint:

The stringent regulations and compliances is restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market for Food Manufacturing Market

By Product

Fire Detection Systems Flame Detectors Smoke Detectors Heat Detectors

Fire Management Systems Fire Sprinkler Systems Wet Pipe Dry Pipe Deluge Pre-Action Fire Extinguishing Systems Water Mist Water Spray Co2



By Services

Engineering Services

Installation & Design Services

Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Other Services

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Flame Detection had launched MSA’s FL4000H Multi-Spectral IR Flame Detector. It is an advanced flame detector which is more accurate and prevents false alarms. It has a wider range which reduces the use of more flame detectors. This product launch has expanded the company product portfolio and has made it a market leader with a unique solution for its customers.

In June 2019, Fike Corporation had launched a Fire Suppression System using 3 Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid. It is an ideal solution quickly extinguishing fires in spaces occupied by electronics as it is waterless, discharged as a gas and leaves no residue. This product launch had expanded the product portfolio and created a larger customer base.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial cooking fire protection systems market for food manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of global industrial cooking fire protection systems market for food manufacturing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial cooking fire protection systems market for food manufacturing market are Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, APi GROUP INC., HOCHIKI Corporation, Gentex Corporation, United Technologies, NAFFCO, Halma plc, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, , Fire Management Systems, The S2 Partnership Ltd., Gielle, WAGNER Group GmbH, Amerex Corporation, ProPhoenix, Inc., Gemini AMPM Ltd, and WARE Industries Inc. among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

