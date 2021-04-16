Industrial Control Systems Security Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Share, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market report offers a complete assessment of the market size, share, revenue generation, and overview of the business sphere to provide accurate projections for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The industrial control system security market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to the rising cyber threats like Night Dragon Operation and Stuxnet in various industries. The growing smart grid implementations, cloud technology for essential infrastructure security, and increasing corporate investment on industrial control systems are expected to further boost the market growth.

Owing to significant benefits such as enhanced security controls, improved cybersecurity, vulnerability prevention, enhanced monitoring, quick and simple implementation, effective integration with networks, the endpoint security segment held the largest market with a share of 32.7% in 2019 in the industrial control systems security market.

Furthermore, it also offers an extensive overview of the market, manufacturing and production details, leading participants of the global sector, and overall growth rate along with accurate insights about the expected valuation, projected growth rate, and future growth prospects and hurdles in the Industrial Control Systems Security industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

The consultancy and integration segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to benefits such as improved efficiency, centralized, safe storage, easy operation, time and cost-efficiency, real-time connectivity, and transparency.

The Identity and Access Management segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it includes programs such as password management, user provisioning, and improved encryption that allow users to access and manage network access.

The region of North America is expected to dominate the market of industrial control systems over the forecast timeframe due to the growing adoption of new technologies, including IIoT, automation, and robotics in several industries.

Key participants include BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Network Application Database Endpoint

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Incident Response Services Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services Consultation and Integration Training and Development

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Identity & Access Management Distributed Denial of Service Solution Firewall Unified Threat Management Antivirus/Anti-Malware SCADA Encryption Virtualization Security Security Information and Event Management Intrusion Detection & Prevention Data Loss Prevention Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Transportation Power & Energy Healthcare Manufacturing Oil & Gas Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Industrial Control Systems Security market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Industrial Control Systems Security industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Industrial Control Systems Security industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Industrial Control Systems Security market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Security Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Network

5.1.2. Application

5.1.3. Database

5.1.4. Endpoint

