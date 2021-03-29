Industrial Control for Process Automation Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Industrial Control for Process Automation Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The industrial control for process automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Industrial Control for Process Automation Market: Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GLC Controls Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– June 2019 – Honeywell unveiled Experion PKS Highly Integrated Virtual Environment (HIVE), a fundamentally new approach to engineering and maintaining industrial control systems. This is an evolution of the company’s flagship Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS). Experion PKS HIVE uses Honeywell’s LEAP project execution principles, software and networking to unchain control applications from physical equipment and controllers from physical IO. This enables control systems to be engineered and implemented in less time, at lower cost and risk, and with simpler, modular builds.

– June 2019 – Schneider Electric, opened its first smart factory in Mexico, a showcase for customers and partners to witness how digital transformation can help them make informed, data-driven decisions that bring about improved profitability, asset management performance, operational efficiency and a smarter productive workforce while keeping the operations secure, agile and environmentally sustainable.

Key Market Trends

Paper and Pulp Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



– The numerous processes in the paper and pulp industry require the raw materials pass through a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation. The paper and related products have seen an increase in the past five years and the demand is expected to show similar trends with the increase in demand from Asian, North American, and European regions over the forecast period. All these regions are expected to further drive the demand in the paper and pulp industry for increased process adoption.

– Process automation is also considered as the primary level of automation, which allows the collection of data continuously and real-time basis, this enables the industry to further use these systems for data visualization and predictive plant maintenance. The paper and pulp industry involves a number of steps for the conversion of wood into paper. Activities, such as wood preparation, bleaching, chemical recovery required high utilization of raw material, which can be better controlled, as automation helps in the efficient conversion of raw materials.

– The production in the industry is also facing a shortage, due to the presence of bottlenecks in production. A typical manual operator is the main bottleneck, which allows only about 60 rolls per hour of production, which can be improved by process automation and drive the growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market



– Due to the increasing adoption of the automation technologies and technological innovation in various industries, APAC is expected to hold the highest market share in the industrial control for the process automation market.

– Industrial control systems in developed regions like Europe and North America have reached the saturation point, owing to the early adoption of technological innovations. Hence, the most robust growth opportunity lies in emerging economies, such as the Asian countries.

– In emerging economies, several government initiatives promote techniques for efficient industrial production through automation. Application of Industrial control systems in countries, like South Korea, Indonesia, and China are on the rise, along with other emerging economies across the world.

– Moreover, China is working on innovative industrial practice by implementing automation technologies in manufacturing. Besides, research institutes and corporates are collaboratively working to improve China’s manufacturing processes. Companies such as Honda (Japan), Toyota (Japan), and Suzuki (Japan) are developing smart factories for manufacturing robots, sensors, wireless technologies, and machine vision systems, thus propelling the growth of the industrial control for process automation market in Japan.

