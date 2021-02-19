Industrial Computed Tomography Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Nikon Corporation, Omron Corporation, Zeiss International, Hitachi Ltd., Bruker Corporation

The Industrial Computed Tomography Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Industrial Computed Tomography market was valued at USD 298 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Industrial Computed Tomography market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Waygate Technologies, Nikon Corporation, Omron Corporation, Zeiss International, Hitachi Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Comet Group Limited, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2019 – ZEISS introduced new capabilities for ZEISS ion beam microscopes, that covers the advancements in analytics, tomography, sample preparation, and data integrity. Along with this, the company seeks to target the new possibilities in the engineering materials, soft materials, energy materials, and geosciences covering megatrends in additive manufacturing, battery and photovoltaic research, building materials and nanomaterials. ZEISS Crossbeam 350, ZEISS introduces enhanced workflows for 3D tomography to ensure leading 3D data volume generation. Quantified and calibrated measurement of z-slice thickness allows for a near-perfect reconstruction of tomogram slices into a reconstructed volume.

– January 2019 – OMRON Corporation introduced the industry’s first VT-M121: 2D dimension and visual inspection machine that performs dimension and visual inspection simultaneously to detect scratches and cracks on products. VT-M121 enables full inspection automatically in the production line and contributes to achieving zero defect in automotive electronics which is one of the key requisites to maintain high quality and reliability.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace Industry to Drive the Industrial Computed Tomography Market

– The Aerospace industry integrates some of the most quality critical products ranging from a small electronic sensor or an entire composite helicopter rotor blade, most of the companies have X-ray and CT Systems designed for efficiency and repeatability to ensure equipment functions safely and correctly each time.

– Aircraft manufacturers opt for CT equipment that can be used for the inspection of large components such as turbines and piston engines in a single run in order to save time and money. The density and consistency of these superalloys components can be tested and inspected by means of industrial CT equipment. The high sales volume of these machines from such businesses or industries can drive market growth.

– Trending is an introduction to x-ray computed tomography for dimensional metrology in aerospace for performing dimensional measurements on industrial parts, providing several advantages and performing non-destructive measurement tasks that are often impossible with any other measurement technologies.

Europe Holds a Dominant Position in Industrial Computed Tomography Market

– The development of the industrial CT market in Europe is encouraged by the intensifying demand from the automotive and aerospace industry, because of the strict safety regulations by several governments and preventive maintenance of industrial equipment. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Russia have been identified as one of the foremost markets for Industrial CT market in Europe. The United Kingdom is the chief aerospace industry in Europe, with almost 17% of the worldwide revenues in aerospace, second only to the United States.

– The British aerospace and defense industry is vast, with the presence of firms, like BAE Systems, which is one of the world’s prominent defense contractors, and McLaren, Rolls Royce, etc. Health and environmental worries by the government is leading to the implementation and execution of initiatives meant at improving the sector’s performance at managing radiation protection, leading to stern regulations set by the government. Germany is spending substantially on offshore wind power projects. Industry 4.0 has its roots in Germany, and the businesses investing in digitalization will need a high level of testing labs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

