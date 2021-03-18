Industrial Communication Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Communication Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Communication industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Communication Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industrial communication market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of industrial internet of things and increasing demand for wireless networks are the factor for the growth of this market.

Industrial communication is communication between different devices with the help of different communication protocol such as industrial Ethernet, wireless and fieldbus. This allow in exchange of data between the devices so that they can communicate. By observing traffic systems and controlling entire production line it can increase the productivity. They are widely used in industries such as automotive and transportation, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, water and wastewater, chemical and fertilizers and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for faster and reliable communication protocols is driving market growth

Rising government initiatives to support industrial automation will also accelerate the market growth

Growing industrial revolution 4.0 is also enhancing the growth of the market

Increasing advances in communication technology will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of standardization among equipment manufacturer will restrain the market growth

Issues associated with data safety and security will also hamper the market growth

Availability of legacy systems with harsh industry environment will also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Communication Market

By Offerings

Components Switches Hubs, Routers, and Gateways Connectors Communication Interfaces Power Supply Devices Controllers and Processors Memory Isolators and Convertors Others

Software

Services

By Communication Protocol

Fieldbus Foundation Fieldbus and Hart Profibus Modbus CC- Link Devicenet Canopen Interbus Others

Industrial Ethernet Profinet Ethernet/IP Ethercat Modbus – TCP Powerlink Sercos Iii

Wireless WLAN Isa100.11a Cellular Whart Zigbee Others



By End- User

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Mining

Engineering/Fabrication

Water and Wastewater

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the launch of their RX72M Group of RX microcontrollers which consist of EtherCAT slave controller for industrial Ethernet communication. This new device will provide single-chip MCU and high performance solutions. The new RX72M Group has the ability to provide superior performance of a 1396 CoreMark score at 240MHz and it is capable of both application processing and EtherCAT communication

In January 2019, Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol announced the launch of their new product in their DeviceMaster industrial gateway lineup which is specially designed to allow communication among EtherNet/IP and Modbus controllers. This new device will enable the communication among Modbus masters, EtherNet/IP controller and Modbus slave devices

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial communication market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial communication market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the industrial communication market are SICK AG, OMRON Corporation, Schneider Electric, Belden Inc., Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, General Electric, Advantech Co., Ltd., HMS Networks, ifm electronic gmbh, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell., B&R, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anixter Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, National Instruments, Molex, Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the industrial communication market are SICK AG, OMRON Corporation, Schneider Electric, Belden Inc., Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, General Electric, Advantech Co., Ltd., HMS Networks, ifm electronic gmbh, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell., B&R, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anixter Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, National Instruments, Molex, Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Major Highlights of Industrial Communication market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Communication market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Communication market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Communication market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

