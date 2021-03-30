Industrial Coatings Market 2021 Analysis by Top Leading Key Players – Akzonobel, RPM International, Axalta Coating, PPG, Kansai Paints

The Industrial Coatings Market 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Industrial Coatings market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Industrial Coatings industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global Industrial Coatings market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 82 million by 2025, from USD 70 million in 2019.

Top Leading Companies of Global Industrial Coatings Market are Akzonobel, RPM International, Axalta Coating, PPG, Kansai Paints, Sherwin-Williams, Tikkurila, Nippon Paint, Jotun, Valspar, Hempel, BASF, and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

Jul 24th, 2020 – PPG announces the launch of PPG Surface Seal hydrophobic coating. The newly formulated product is ultra violet (UV) light resistant, compatible with most aerospace cleaning and maintenance fluids and is REACH & EPA compliant.

Made for aerospace transparencies, Surface Seal hydrophobic coating is an industry-leading rain and water shedding coating system designed for glass and anti-static coated glass windshields. This product provides pilots with enhanced visibility during wet conditions, and if used as a replacement for a windshield-wiping system, Surface Seal can improve the fuel efficiency of an aircraft through weight reduction and aerodynamic improvement.

Aug, 12, 2020 – Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine has introduced rapid curing technology to significantly reduce the application time and labour costs for structural steel protection.

“The Envirolastic 2500 system combines the best properties of a two-coat or three-coat protection system for steelwork, while taking production throughput to the next level,” said Alex Sandilands, product manager at Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine.

Independently certified by ISO 12944:2018, Envirolastic 2500, available to customers in European markets, offers asset owners in the region long-lasting anti-corrosive protection for up to 25 years.

Global Industrial Coatings Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Industrial Coatings market based on Types are:

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Polyesters

Epoxy

Fluoropolymer

Alkyd

Others

Based on Application , the Global Industrial Coatings market is segmented into:

Automotive

Packaging

Marine

Aerospace

Industrial Wood

Others

Global Industrial Coatings Market Segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This report focuses on Industrial Coatings volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Industrial Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. The report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end-user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Industrial Coatings market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Industrial Coatings market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Industrial Coatings market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Industrial Coatings Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Industrial Coatings industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

