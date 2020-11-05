Industrial Cloud Platform Marketfor Automation Market Outlook On Rising Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Industrial Cloud Platform Marketfor Automation Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Industrial Cloud Platform Marketfor Automation Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Industrial Cloud Platform Marketfor Automation Market report an exceptional one.

Few of the major competitors currently working in industrial cloud platform market for factory automation market are Siemens AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Telit, Microsoft, PTC, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle, QAD Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com inc., SAP SE, HP Development Company L.P., Netmagic Solutions, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, and VMware Inc.

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market for Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 272.78 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2150.94 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the ease of work and flexibility associated with the usage of industrial cloud platform.

Global industrial cloud platform market for factory automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial cloud platform market for factory automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

With the usage of these industrial platforms, ease and flexibility in operations is achieved, thereby inducing the decrease in cost of business processes. This factor is expected to drive the market growth

Lack or absence of technically skilled professionals required for the maintenance and working of these industrial clouds is expected to restrain the market growth

In June 2019, Siemens Industry Software Inc. announced the commercial launch of “Siemens Opcenter” software solution designed to provide automation of manufacturing operations. This solution is based on the expertise of Siemens in offering manufacturing operations management in a unified platform for enhanced levels of user experience providing high levels of efficiency and reduced time for production

Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market for Automation Market, By Solution (SCADA, DCS, MES, HMI, PLM, Others), Platform and Professional Service (Platform, Professional Service), End-User (Oil & Gas, Electric Power Generation, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater Management, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metal, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

