Industrial Cleaning Market: Know Factors Driving The Market To Record Growth To 2020 – 2026 | Top Players- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, S-OIL CORPORATION, HPCL, Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Global Industrial Cleaning Market in refineries is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.42 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in demand for in oil & gas and chemical processing in end-user industries attributing towards its increase in growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Cleaning Market

Industrial cleaning can be defined as cleaning agents used to achieve necessary cleanliness requirements for a high quality and functionality. It is widely used in from highly refined petroleum, food oil refinery, sugar refinery, salt refinery and natural gas processing refineries. It is mainly used for cooling agent to prevent device from overheating. It can be in the form of solvent, powder or liquid. It provides safety and extended operating lifetimes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing pace of industrialization and urbanization is leading to the growth of the market

Increasing demand of energy driven by the renewable sources is rising the growth of industrial cleaning market in refineries

Market Restraints:

Government regulation is a major restrain for the growth of the industrial cleaning market in refineries

Fire and explosion hazards is restraining the demand for industrial cleaning market in refineries

industrial cleaning Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the industrial cleaning Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading industrial cleaning manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Indian Oil Corporation S-OIL CORPORATION, HPCL, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Fluor Corporation., Chevron, BP p.l.c., Shell, Exxon Mobil, SINOPEC, Phillips 66, Reliance Industries Limited, PBF Energy, Dow, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE , Paratherm, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Huntsman International LLC.

