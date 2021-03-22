Industrial Boiler Market Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2025

TMR Research’s latest report, titled, “Industrial Boiler Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017–2025,” finds that the thrust on development of ultra-mega power facilities in emerging economies is serving to drive demand in the boiler market. India and China are to name two of the key such economies where such projects are gaining traction and hence are pushing up demand for boilers. Apart from that, growing focus on energy efficiency is also boding well for the industrial boiler market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1406

During the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, the global industrial boiler market will be driven by the growing need to improvise the combustion efficiency of biomass, making use of new materials. The reduction of cost of biomass boilers as well as enhanced efficiency of the waste are some of the benefits of using new materials in biomass. This in turn will boost the growth prospects of the industrial boilers market. In addition to this, oxygen distribution in boiler bed improves the efficiency and uniformity of combustion, thereby widening the dependence of various economies on industrial boilers.

Players within the industrial boilers market are competing with each other on the basis of cost. Key vendors are concentrating their efforts on giving customers reliability, ease of operation, safety, and sustainability.

The pressing need to further improve combustion efficiency of biomass with new materials is expected to have a positive impact on the industrial boiler market. The reduced price of biomass boilers alongside the higher efficiency of the waste are some of the benefits of using new materials in biomass. Further, the focus of the chemical and food processing industries on lowering emission is also expected to stoke the market. Rising fuel is another driver of sales of high-end heating furnaces such as industrial boilers.

The growth of the industrial boiler market is likely to be supplemented by the positive outlook of food processing and chemical industries towards emission reduction. Government measures taken up to decrease the level of carbon emissions is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. The EPA has further implemented several regulations and rules such as national emission standard for hazardous air contaminants in order to mitigate the impact of toxic gas emissions which is released during furnace operations. It is aimed at protecting the environment from the adverse impacts of air pollutants by implementing maximum allowable concentration if contaminants in the ambience. Degrading performance coupled with a gradual rise in the operation and maintenance cost is leading to the replacement of installed boilers with advanced industrial boilers. Rising fuel prices is expected to further augment the demand for high-end heating furnaces. In order to minimize the incurring expenses and optimizing the resources that are available, the deployment of industrial boilers is anticipated to take a leap.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1406

From a regional perspective, North America currently accounts for a leading share in the industrial boiler market owing to stringent government regulations pertaining to the environment that has led to high uptake of energy efficient systems. Presence of large power plants in the region is also having a positive influence on the market.

With respect to growth, the Asia Pacific industrial boiler market is likely to surpass all others in the years to come because of the rising demand for boilers from chemical, metal, food, and refining industries.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on leveraging on the upcoming opportunities from the demand for low-cost, energy-efficient, and reliable products. For instance, a prime company, Cleaver-Brooks Inc. developed a completely integrated set of boilers that received cUL and UL certification after meeting the safety standards defined by Underwriters Laboratories. Cleaver-Brooks Inc. also acquired leading boiler providing companies, Holman Boiler Works and Affiliated Power Services, LP and focused on an aggressive inorganic growth strategy which has been recently gaining traction in the global industrial boiler market. Another leading company, Vapor Power International, LLC acquired all the assets of Tennessee based Precision Boilers, LLC in order to expand its production units.

Some of the key players in the industrial boiler market are Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Thermax Limited, Harbin Electric Group, IHI Corporation, General Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Siemens AG, Vapor Power International, and Cleaver-Brooks Inc.

Buy this Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=1406<ype=S

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050