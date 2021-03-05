Industrial Boiler Market 2021 Industry Status and Global Outlook – Alstom, Babcock and Wilcox, Doosan, Foster Wheeler, Harbin Electric

“Global Industrial Boiler Market Professional Survey Report 2019”

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Industrial Boiler Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Industrial Boiler Market.

An industrial boiler is a closed vessel used to generate steam for various industrial heating and humidification applications. The boiler has a heat source (furnace), which boils water at a rate higher than its boiling point, and a heat transfer medium (pipes or tubes for heat exchange).

Top Key Players in the Market:

Alstom, Babcock and Wilcox, Doosan, Foster Wheeler, Harbin Electric, Hitachi, AB&CO Group, Alfa Laval Aalborg, ANDRITZ, B&S Piping, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Hangzhou Boiler Group, Indeck Power Equipment, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Miura Boiler

News and Updates:

MIURA: Boiler maintenance procedures and water treatment chemicals are critical in the fight against the development of scale, corrosion, and pitting inside of your steam boiler. While the boiler is in normal operation, feedwater containing corrosion inhibitors flow throughout the boiler and spread a vital layer of protection over the vessel’s exposed steel metal surfaces. When the boiler is out of operation, or off, the boiler stops the flow of chemically treated water that inhibits corrosion.

11th September 2019: Due to continued success and growth, Byworth Boilers introduces a new team to support its strategic vision to deliver more efficient, innovative and sustainable products and services.

This research report categorizes the global Industrial Boiler market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Industrial Boiler market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Many industrial boiler vendors offer high quality and customized industry-specific boilers to the power, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

Market Segment by Type:

By product

Fire-tube

Water-tube

By technology

Condensing

Non-condensing

By capacity

< 10 MMBtu/hr

10-50 MMBtu/hr

50-100 MMBtu/hr

100-250 MMBtu/hr

> 250 MMBtu/hr

By fuel

Market Segmentation by Application:

Food processing

Chemical and petrochemical

Paper and pulp

Oil and gas

Power generation

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Boiler are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

