Industrial Blower Market Report with Exact Analysis| Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, Air Control Industries Ltd, Air System Components, Inc., Atlas Copco Group

Industrial Blower Market Report Global Industrial Blower Market Increase in Demand for Power Generation to Drive During the Forecast Period 2018-2026 and is Estimated to Rise Up to US$ 2,242.1 Mn

The industrial blowers come in various types based on the technology that drives them. These include centrifugal blowers, positive displacement blowers, regenerative blowers, and others. The key applications of an industrial blower that are responsible for its demand across different industries include conveying material, food processing, drying ink, pressurizing cabinets, cooling electrical equipment or parts, ventilating rooms or facilities, forced ventilation of AC and DC motors, providing pressure or suction and providing combustion air in burners and industrial water heaters. However, the high cost of maintenance of the blowers are expected to hamper the growth of the industrial blower market to a certain extent.

Global Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Number of Global and Regional Players.

Some of the primary participants of global industrial blower market are Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, Air Control Industries Ltd, Air System Components, Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Continental Blower LLC, Gardner Denver, Inc., Hoffman & Lamson, Howden Group, Loren Cook Company, and Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd among others.

Centrifugal Blowers is Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

The rising emphasis on sustainability and achieving greater efficiency has induced manufacturers to invest heavily in their R&D sectors to develop cost-effective and low noise products that can optimize the overall processing. This has led to the development of oil-free integrally geared centrifugal turbo blowers that offer high efficiency, maximum flow and also results in a continuous, reliable, and energy-efficient supply of air.

North America to Remain the Dominant Region Due to Increased Industrialization in the Region

Industrialization is taking place at a rapid pace in North America as industries serving multiple sectors are coming up. Manual works are now replaced by heavy machineries. This heavy industrialization is keeping the region on the forefront. This increasing rate of industrialization is driving the growth in this region.

Industrial Blower Market – By Type Centrifugal Blowers Positive Displacement Blowers Regenerative Blowers Others

Industrial Blower Market – By Application Aerospace Automotive Oil & Gas Manufacturing Marine Mining Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



