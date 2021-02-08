Industrial Automation Market Size, Status, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook 2021-2025

The Market Research on the “Industrial Automation Market 2021-2025”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Industrial Automation market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Industrial Automation investments from 2021 till 2025.

The Global Industrial Automation market is expected to grow from USD 14.7 billion in 2020 to USD 18.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The prominent players in the Global Industrial Automation Market :

B&R Industrial Automation Private Ltd, Larsen and Toubro, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Titan Engineering and Automation Ltd, General Electric Company, and Others.

Key Highlights: –

In July 2019, Emerson has introduced two new Rosemount 628 Universal Gas Sensors to measure carbon monoxide and oxygen depletion in addition to the existing capability to monitor hydrogen sulfide. These additions to the series cover a broader range of hazardous situations that can be monitored using the Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitor platform.

Based on Types, Industrial Automation Market is segmented into:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

Machine Vision System

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Plant Asset Management

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Others

Based on Application, Industrial Automation Market is segmented into:

Automation and Transportation

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Hydro power

Energy and Power System

Chemical

Material and Food

Measurement and Instrumentation

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Industrial Automation Market these regions, from 2021 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter 4: Industry Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5: Industry Analysis by Type

Chapter 6: Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Key Companies Profiled

Chapter 8: Industry Manufacturers Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Industry Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

