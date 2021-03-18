Industrial Automation Market Outlook Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Automation Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Automation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Automation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industrial automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing sector for fast production capacities.

An industrial automation service operates machinery and different processes through controlled system such as computers, robots, control systems and information technologies. Automation is the key to standardize manufacturing, fast production, cost reduction, product quality and minimizing cost and many more facilities. It reduces the dependency on manual labor in different industries and ensures pace for mass production with superior performance as compared to humans.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-industrial-automation-market&Somesh

Market Drivers:

Industrial automation improves product quality and flexibility of manufacturing process is a driver for this market

Focus on optimum utilization of resources is a driver for this market

Government initiatives regarding adoption of industrial automation in different industries is boosting the growth of this market

Technological advancement in control, process monitoring and industrial automation is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost and high capital investment required for industrial automation hinders the growth of this market

Issues regarding security is restraining the market growth

Lack of professionals in industrial automation may hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Automation Market

By Component

Industrial Robots Traditional Industrial Robots Articulated Robots Cartesian Robot Selective Compliance Assembly Robot ARM(SCARA) Parallel Robot Others Collaborative Industrial Robots



Machine Vision Cameras Analog Camera Digital Camera Smart Camera Frame Gabber, Optics and Led Lighting Processors and Software



Control Valves

Field Instruments Flow Meters Transmitters Pressure Transmitters Temperature Transmitters Level Transmitters



Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Industrial PC

Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

By Solution

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Functional Safety

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

By Industry

Process Industry Oil & Gas Chemicals Paper & Pulp Pharmaceuticals Mining & Metals Food & Beverages Power Others

Discrete Industry Automotive Machine Manufacturing Semiconductor & Electronics Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2017, IBM and ABB collaborated for industrial artificial intelligence solutions and to enhance the production line through identifying critical faults throughout the manufacturing process. Customers will benefit from the profound understanding of ABB’s domain and comprehensive portfolio of digital alternatives coupled with the expertise of IBM in artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as various vertical industries

In July 2018, Microsoft Corp. and GE entered into a partnership to bring operational and information technology together and to eliminate hurdles faced by the industrial companies in advancing digital transformation projects. For driving innovation across the enterprise, GE will leverage Microsoft Azure for extra IT workloads and productivity instruments such as inner Predix-based deployments. This partnership will build deeper connections between both the companies and will enables customers worldwide to harness the power of the Predix portfolio suh as Predix Asset Performance Management

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-industrial-automation-market&Somesh

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial automation market are Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., FANUC CORPORATION, Stratasys Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Tegan Innovations, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Chaos Prime, Dwyer Instruments, Inc. and others

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Industrial Automation report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Industrial Automation market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Industrial Automation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Automation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Automation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Automation market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-industrial-automation-market&Somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com