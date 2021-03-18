Industrial Automation Market Outlook Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Automation Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Automation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Automation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global industrial automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing sector for fast production capacities.
An industrial automation service operates machinery and different processes through controlled system such as computers, robots, control systems and information technologies. Automation is the key to standardize manufacturing, fast production, cost reduction, product quality and minimizing cost and many more facilities. It reduces the dependency on manual labor in different industries and ensures pace for mass production with superior performance as compared to humans.
Market Drivers:
- Industrial automation improves product quality and flexibility of manufacturing process is a driver for this market
- Focus on optimum utilization of resources is a driver for this market
- Government initiatives regarding adoption of industrial automation in different industries is boosting the growth of this market
- Technological advancement in control, process monitoring and industrial automation is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High cost and high capital investment required for industrial automation hinders the growth of this market
- Issues regarding security is restraining the market growth
- Lack of professionals in industrial automation may hinder the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Industrial Automation Market
By Component
- Industrial Robots
- Traditional Industrial Robots
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robot
- Selective Compliance Assembly Robot ARM(SCARA)
- Parallel Robot
- Others
- Collaborative Industrial Robots
- Traditional Industrial Robots
- Machine Vision
- Cameras
- Analog Camera
- Digital Camera
- Smart Camera
- Frame Gabber, Optics and Led Lighting
- Processors and Software
- Cameras
- Control Valves
- Field Instruments
- Flow Meters
- Transmitters
- Pressure Transmitters
- Temperature Transmitters
- Level Transmitters
- Human–Machine Interface (HMI)
- Industrial PC
- Sensors
- Industrial 3D Printing
By Solution
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
- Functional Safety
- Plant Asset Management (PAM)
By Industry
- Process Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Paper & Pulp
- Pharmaceuticals
- Mining & Metals
- Food & Beverages
- Power
- Others
- Discrete Industry
- Automotive
- Machine Manufacturing
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Medical Devices
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In April 2017, IBM and ABB collaborated for industrial artificial intelligence solutions and to enhance the production line through identifying critical faults throughout the manufacturing process. Customers will benefit from the profound understanding of ABB’s domain and comprehensive portfolio of digital alternatives coupled with the expertise of IBM in artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as various vertical industries
- In July 2018, Microsoft Corp. and GE entered into a partnership to bring operational and information technology together and to eliminate hurdles faced by the industrial companies in advancing digital transformation projects. For driving innovation across the enterprise, GE will leverage Microsoft Azure for extra IT workloads and productivity instruments such as inner Predix-based deployments. This partnership will build deeper connections between both the companies and will enables customers worldwide to harness the power of the Predix portfolio suh as Predix Asset Performance Management
Competitive Analysis
Global industrial automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial automation market are Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., FANUC CORPORATION, Stratasys Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Tegan Innovations, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Chaos Prime, Dwyer Instruments, Inc. and others
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Industrial Automation report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Industrial Automation market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of Industrial Automation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Automation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Automation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Automation market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
