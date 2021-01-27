Industrial and Growth Factors Analysis of Global Remote Towers Market till 2030

The Global Remote Towers technologies market accounted for US$ 51.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 590.6 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 31.1%.

The report “Global Remote Towers Market, By Operation Type (Single, Multiple (Simultaneous and Sequential) and Contingency), By System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules and Network Solutions), By Application (Communication, Information & Control, Flight Data Handling, Surveillance and Visualization), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029”

Key Highlights:

In December 2019 – Avinor, a government-owned company handling airports on Norway, has started the testing project for remote control technology. The goal of a short runway airport network is needed to be equipped with communication technology and a camera network for remote-controlled operation. The first landing was witnessed on the island of Rost, and air traffic control was located 100 to 60 miles away.

In April 2019 – Frequentis entered in collaboration with Deutsche Flugsicherung DFS, a German air navigation provider. This partnership was aimed to operate the country’s first remote tower for handling Saarbrucken Airport from a remote-control centre away around 450 Km.

Analyst View:

Increasing investment in Airport Infrastructure Development to Augment Growth

The aviation industry has witnessed strong development from the past years in many regions. This rapid development is increasing the level of air passengers owing to afford flight rate in many countries by the airline companies. The growing demand for air travel and freight services is anticipated to increase the demand for remote towers. According to the report of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in 2018, global airlines carried more than 4.3 billion passengers annually, and it is projected to reach around 7.2 billion passengers by 2035. Also, around 58 million tonnes of freight were carried or transported through airlines around the globe.

Increase in Modernization and adoption of the remote and virtual tower to boost industry growth

Technological advancement in the (ATC) Air traffic control system is increasing the capabilities for the aviation industry by finding new avenues and many opportunities for the main players across the globe. In April 2019, Frequentis Company joined a partnership with the Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), a specific air-navigation service provider in Germany. This collaboration is focusing at developing the 1st tower at Saarbrucken Airport. This is 450 Km distant at Leipzig and hands air traffic movement.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Remote Towers Market, By Operation Type (Single, Multiple (simultaneous and sequential) and Contingency), By System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules and Network Solutions), By application (Communication, Information & Control, Flight Data Handling, Surveillance and Visualization), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029”

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global remote towers market Frequentis Group, Saab Group, Searidge Technologies, Indra Systems, Harris Corporation, Indra Navia AS, Leonard Martin Corporation, Raytheon Corporation, Avinor, Thales Group.

