Industrial Analytics Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, General Electric Company, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Industrial Analytics market in its latest report titled, “Industrial Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Industrial Analytics Market was valued at USD 13.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36.73 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Analytics Market: Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, General Electric Company, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Robert Bosch GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– April 2019 – Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced two new offerings to help enterprise customers simplify the adoption of IoT. Aruba ClearPass Device Insight delivers a single pane of glass for device visibility employing automated device discovery, machine learning (ML) based fingerprinting, and identification.

– April 2018: Oracle AI announced a series of innovations that help marketing, sales, commerce, and customer service professionals meet the rapidly changing expectations of today’s empowered customers, through their latest updates of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite support for connected digital enterprise by introducing new artificial intelligence based applications, data analytics solutions, and innovative search, voice, and video capabilities.

Key Market Trends:

Manufacturing Sector to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

– Industrial analytics finds application in the emerging industry of manufacturing sector, and this is primarily because of its significant demands through increasing ever-changing technology. Companies are now capable of building and executing predictive algorithms in real time on a big data environment.

– In early days, simple basket analysis was used to make the prediction, but after the execution of industrial analytics in the manufacturing sector, this is done by using operational-specific predictive algorithms.

– Implementation of Industrial IoT in the era of industry 4.0 generates scope for the market of connected hardware that is collecting and sharing data via a secured network. To move towards business intelligence and become an intelligent business company, they are embedding analytics across the entire value chain.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for industrial analytics globally. Process industries currently account for a large portion of the demand in the industrial sector, especially the oil and gas and chemicals industry. In recent times, increasing activity in the upstream oil and gas industry, owing to the Outer Continental Shelf Leasing Program, is creating new opportunities for the market.

– Moreover, a high degree of adoption of Industry 4.0 policies is leading the industrial automation activities in the region. Most of the companies operating in the area are focused on cost reduction strategies through automation. This is increasing the demand for predictive and diagnostic analytics solutions amongst others.

– Also, the growing demand for resource and process optimization will spur industries to veer towards predictive maintenance-based solutions which figure prominently in terms of importance in the field of industrial analytics, in this region.

