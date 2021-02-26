Industrial Air Purifiers Market Worth $4,164.2 Million in 2027 | by Type, Portability

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Air Purifiers Market by Type, Portability, and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for a 34.1% share of the global industrial air purifiers market.

Industrial air purifier is a devices that aids in maintaining the indoor air quality of industrial workshops, which are contaminated by pollutants generated in various industrial processes such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, welding fumes, and volatile solvents. Industrial air purifiers majorly constitute high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters. Molecular filters assist in trapping fumes, oil mist, and mold spores, whereas, particulate filters trap larger particles of dust and metal particles. Therefore, industrial air purifiers provide clean air for industrial workers to prevent health risks such as pollen allergies and asthma.

In addition, rise in concerns regarding air pollution promote the use of air purifiers for indoor applications. Air pollution triggered due to industrial emissions, vehicle exhausts, and power generation activities has caused serious health issues such as respiratory disorders and other long-term ailments within the population.

This has created awareness regarding the maintenance of air quality indoors where a person spends majority of time. Industries provide employment to nearly 23% of population, globally. Thus, it is important for the authorities to maintain the health of their employees working in industrial spaces, which majorly drives the growth of industrial air purifiers market.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International), Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare).

Market Segments

By Type

Molecular

Particulate

By Portability

Portable

Non-portable

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverage

Metal Processing

Agriculture

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

