Industrial Air Compressor Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market is valued at USD 31.5 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 39.52 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Rising demand for energy efficient compressors, energy consumption, and global expansion of liquefaction facilities are some of the factors which drive the growth of Industrial Air Compressor Market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1013

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of the Industrial Air Compressor Market Report:

An Industrial Air Compressor is a device that converts power into potential energy stored in pressurized air. There are many uses of compressed air. 70 percent of all manufacturers use a compressed air system, for use with machine tools, material handling, as well as spray painting and separation equipment. One reason for that popularity is the safety and convenience of using air as a resource, as opposed to other energy sources such as electricity. An Air Compressor can also function at high temperatures and in locations where explosions and fire hazards restrict other forms of energy. Air can be generated on site, so there’s more control over usage and air quality. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has suggested that over 50 percent of compressed air systems at industrial facilities have opportunities for low-cost energy conservation.

Global industrial air compressor market report is segmented on the basis of product type, power, technology, application and region. Based upon product type segment, global industrial air compressor is classified into portable and stationary. Based upon power, industrial air compressor market is divided into up to 15 kW, 16 – 75 kW, 75 – 500 kW and more than 500 kW. Based upon technology, global industrial air compressor market is classified into rotary, reciprocating and centrifugal. Further, Rotary is also classified into screw, Scroll and others. Based upon application segment, global Industrial Air Compressor is classified into food, beverage, oil, gas, energy, mining, semiconductor, electronics, manufacturing, construction/municipal, pharmaceuticals, agriculture or farming and others.

The regions covered in this industrial air compressor market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Industrial Air Compressor sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Industrial Air Compressor Companies:

Global industrial air compressor report covers prominent player’s Rolair Systems, Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, Sullair, Kaeser Kompressoren, Bauer Compressors, Ingersoll-Rand, Doosan Portable Power, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik, Ciasons Industrial, Elgi Compressors, Heyner, Hitachi, Sullivan-Palatek, Frank Technologies, Emerson Climate Technologies, Quincy Compressor, Mat Holdings and others.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1013

Rising demand for energy efficient compressors, energy consumption, and global expansion of liquefaction facilities are some of the factors which are driving the growth of market

The major factors driving the global Industrial Air Compressor market growth include rising demand for energy efficient compressors, industrialization, energy consumption and global expansion of liquefaction facilities. According to Energy Efficiency scenario, 240 billion dollars were invested for incremental efficiency across the buildings, transport and industry sectors which were about 0.6% higher in 2018 than in 2017. Still the levels required for capturing the cost-effective opportunities are available.. In 2017 the total volume of global LNG trade was 289.8 mn t, according to the importers’ group of liquefied natural gas. However, factors such as strict government regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases and noise pollution can restrain the market growth. In addition to that, emergence of pharmaceutical industries, huge investment in healthcare sector and rising concern towards quality product are projected to provide an opportunity for the demand for Industrial Air Compressor pumps in forecast period.

Industrial Air Compressor market is dominated by Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the overall market of Industrial Air Compressor, due to the rise in adoption of robust and energy efficient equipment. Emerging economies could become 50% less energy intensive under the emission without technological efficiency with China and India accounting for one third of total energy demand in 2040. North America and Europe market is expected to remain identical over the forecast period. In the United States, a cooler winter and a warmer summer drove up energy use for both heating and cooling. In Europe, a milder winter cut gas demand for heating, a major factor behind a 2% improvement in energy intensity, up from 1.4% in 2017.

Key Benefits for Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Report:-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Segmentation –

By Product: Portable, Stationary,

By Power: Up to 15 kW, 16 – 75 kW, 75 – 500 kW, More than 500 kW

By Technology: Rotary ( Screw, Scroll, Others), Reciprocating, Centrifugal

By Application: Food & beverage, Oil & gas, Energy & Mining, Semiconductor & electronics Manufacturing, Construction & Municipal, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture/Farming, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Industrial Air Compressor Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/heavy-industry/global-industrial-air-compressor-market-size