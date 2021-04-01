Industrial Agitator Market is Booming Worldwide with Leading Players – SPX Flow, Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Dynamix Agitators Inc., Tacmina Corporation, Statiflo Group, Ekato Group, Silverson Machines, Inc., Alfa Laval and Others

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Industrial Agitator Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global industrial agitator market is expected to reach US$ 4.65 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The key players profiled in this study includes Xylem Inc., SPX Flow, Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Dynamix Agitators Inc., Tacmina Corporation, Statiflo Group, Ekato Group, Silverson Machines, Inc., Alfa Laval

Manufacturers from several industries are now a days highly focused on achieving new growth mark. Chemical industry is major revenue contributor to this market with large number of mixing applications across the production and operation. The chemical industry has been an integral part of the global economic landscape for many centuries. Further, statistics says these chemical companies in 2017, spent around US$ 3.0 trillion to buy goods and services used in the manufacture of their products. Out of this, around two-thirds of this amount was spent by companies operating in the APAC region. Mining, oil & gas and mineral processing are other major industries contributing significant revenue to this market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Industrial Agitator Market Landscape Industrial Agitator Market – Key Market Dynamics Industrial Agitator Market – Global Market Analysis Industrial Agitator Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Industrial Agitator Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Industrial Agitator Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Industrial Agitator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Industrial Agitator Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

