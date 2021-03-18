Industrial Access Control Market Growing at Steady CAGR to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Access Control Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Access Control industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Access Control Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industrial access control market is to register a healthy CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to high adoption due to growing security reasons and deployment of wireless technologies

Industrial access control is a physical and information security, access control is the selective restriction of access to a place or resource. It involves a set of dedicated system used to control any passage. Quick access to authorized people is the main purpose of industrial access control and restricts access to unauthorized people at the same time. Each and every access card, fob controller, technology upgrade and calendar permission is united by cloud security. Changing secure access is both mobile friendly and globally scalable.

Market Drivers:

Enabling users to control system over their domains in urban security is driving the market growth

Advancement in technology such as wireless technology in security system is boosting the growth of the market

Rising adoption of internet of things based security systems is a driver for the market growth

Allows quick access to authorized people and restricts access to unauthorized people is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of information and awareness for advanced security is restraining the market growth

Hesitation to invest in new technologies and lack of security is a restraint for the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Access Control Market

By Component

Hardware Card-Based Readers Magnetic Stripes and Readers Proximity Cards and Readers Smart Cards and Readers



Biometric Readers Fingerprint Hand Geometry IRIS Recognition Facial Recognition Multi-Technology Readers Electronic Locks Electromagnetic Locks Electric Strike Locks Wireless Locks Controllers/Servers

Software Management System Other



By Service

Installation and Integration

Support and Maintenance Services Access Control as A Service (ACaaS) Hosted ACaaS Managed ACaaS Hybrid ACaaS



By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Utilities

Machinery and Electronics

Chemical and Synthetics

Pulp & Paper

Steel and Metal

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In September 2018, Johnson Controls has introduced OSDP support with C•CURE 9000 v2.70 Service Pack 2 (SP2). It provides 24×7 security for assets, people and buildings. It is industry’s one of the most powerful security management systems. C•CURE 9000 SP2 also involves scramble keypad mode on the TST-100 Touchscreen Terminal Software House, LDAP updates, extra ASSA ABLOY Aperio lock assistance, and custom IP-ACM v2 Ethernet Door Module certificate management when attached to an iSTAR Ultra controller for extra security against cyberattack threat

In July 2018, Bitglass and Okta entered into a partnership to initiate threat protection and real-time data security to companies moving to the cloud. Bitglass can now leverage Okta’s cloud identity and access management (IDaaS) capacities with Bitglass cloud access safety broker (CASB) solution that can seamlessly authenticate customers by stopping unauthorized access and restricting the effect of compromised credentials. This joined solution holds the advantages of real-time CASB solution as well as Okta’s zero-touch IAM framework to make consumers transparent and functional for administrators, a streamlined identity and safety solution

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial access control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial access control market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial access control market are ASSA ABLOY, Johnson Controls, dormakaba Group, Allegion plc, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Siemens, NEC Corporation, 3M, Identiv, Inc., Gemalto NV, United Technologies Corporation., HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB, Amag Technology., Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Gunnebo AB, Gallagher Group Limited, Crossmatch., IDEMIA, Avaya Inc., and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Industrial Access Control report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Industrial Access Control market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Industrial Access Control market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Access Control market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Access Control market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Access Control market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

