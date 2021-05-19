Industrial 3D Printing Market: Drivers, Demand, Revenue, Status, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering (Printers, Materials, Software, Services), Application (Manufacturing, Prototyping), Process, Technology, Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025 The industrial 3D printing market is projected to grow USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 20.9% between 2020 and 2025. Stratasys (Israel/US), 3D Systems (US), Materialise (Belgium), EOS (Germany), GE Additive (US), ExOne (US), voxeljet (Germany), SLM Solutions (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), and HP (US)are some of the key players in the industrial 3D printing market.

Factors such as huge investments in 3D printing by start-ups companies, increased focus on high-volume production using 3D printing, high demand for 3D printing software to produce industry-grade parts, and ease in development of customized products, significant demand for online 3D printing are driving the growth of the industrial 3D printing market. However, the lack of standardization is restraining market growth.

Industrial 3D Printing Market report clearly explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are for the industry. This market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This global market research report is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Industrial 3D Printing Market document.

“Based on offering,services to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025.”

Based on offerings, the industrial 3D printing market has been segmented into printers, materials, software, and services. The demand for services is expected to grow rapidly as most manufacturers are prototyping or manufacturing parts on demand. Most of the top players offering 3D printers also offer on-demand printing services, which would further boost the market for industrial 3D printing services.

“Based on technologies, electron beam melting to be the fastest-growing technology between 2020 and 2025.”

Based on technologies, the industrial 3D printing market has been segmented into stereolithography, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, polyjet printing, inkjet printing, electron beam melting, laser metal deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and digital light processing. Products developed using the electron beam melting technique include small series parts, prototypes for form/fit and functional testing, and support parts such as jigs and fixtures. Electron beam melting 3D printing technology is used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

“Based on process, direct energy deposition to be the fastest-growing process between 2020 and 2025.”

Based on process, the industrial 3D printing market has been segmented into binder jetting, direct energy deposition, material extrusion, material jetting, powder bed fusion, sheet lamination, and vat photo polymerization. DED, one of the leading metal 3D printing technologies, is already utilized in critical industries such as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and marine. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly using technology to produce structural parts for satellites and military aircraft.

“APAC industrial 3D printing market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The industrial 3D printing market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major contributors to the market in APAC are Japan and China. China has huge potential in terms of industrial 3D printing applications and is also the fastest-growing market in APAC. Leading players in the industrial 3D printing market such as 3D Systems, EOS GmbH, EnvisionTEC, ExOne, and Stratasys are expanding their distribution networks and establishing centers for industrial 3D printing training, research, and education in Asian countries.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the industrial 3D printing market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

