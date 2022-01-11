indulge yourself with this great keyboard specially designed for gaming

Do you enjoy playing video games on your computer and are you looking for a keyboard to accompany you during your gaming sessions? Don’t worry, Hitek has found the right keyboard for you.

Elegant and resistant

The importance of having a good keyboard when playing your favorite video games on the computer cannot be said enough enough. Just as a controller has to be pleasant to use, the keyboard also has to be to optimize comfort during gaming sessions. And the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​is definitely comfortable!

This slim and compact gaming keyboard takes up little space on your desk. In addition, this keyboard can be used wired or wirelessly, so that you can connect it to several devices at the same time thanks to its Bluetooth function. You can switch from one device to another with just one touch. The battery has a capacity of 200 hours for wireless use.

Thanks to a double injection system, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​is also very wear-resistant: the characters on the keys do not fade over time. What is important is that the keys have extra thick walls to ensure that they can withstand heavy and repeated use, with the lifespan of the keyboard estimated at around 80 million keystrokes.

In terms of price, the Razer BlackWidow keyboard is currently being sold for 100.99 euros. If you are interested, we also recommend this great computer mouse especially for gaming, currently in a reduced form.

Three good reasons to fall for it

Slim and compact, wear-resistant, possibility of connecting multiple devices.

