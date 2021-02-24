Inductor Market 2021 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players – Tdk Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Avx Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Inductor Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Inductor investments from 2020 till 2023.

The global inductor market was valued at USD 4,231.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 5,157.3 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.57%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Inductor Market: TDK CORPORATION, VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC., PANASONIC CORPORATION, AVX CORPORATION, SANYO ELECTRIC CO. LTD, TOKIN CORPORATION, MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD, SUMIDA CORPORATION, DELTA ELECTRONICS INC., AND TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD and others.

Automotive Industry to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

With the rise in automotive electronics, such as ignition, radio, telematics, engine management, and in-car entertainment systems, electronic systems have become an increasingly significant component of the cost of an automobile. With the increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles, the need for power inductors is on the rise. The opportunities for inductors in the automotive sector include – collision avoidance systems, radar systems, and electronic braking. The drive to improve drivetrain efficiency, especially in hybrid electric drivetrain, is expected to pose a significant opportunity for inductor manufacturers.

Moreover, the TPMS (tire pressure monitoring systems) becoming mandatory has paved the path for the emergence of new opportunities for the growth of inductors in this sector. The installation of tire pressure surveillance system in North-American automobiles was made obligatory. This surveillance system is a wireless communication-based safe driving system and uses a pressure sensor to detect information on individual tires, and wireless data transmission uses the resonance of a capacitor and an inductor.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Market

Over the last decade, owing to the cheap transport and raw material cost, Asia-Pacific has been the prime destination for manufacturers of many countries. Owing to these factors the manufacturing facilities of many countries are located in Asia-Pacific. These companies have been undergoing many changes, such as the introduction of trends, like Industry 4.0, which have been increasing the amount of automation of the production processes, subsequently leading to an increased use of inductors, owing to their presence in many electronic assemblies.

Many countries in the region have initiated the transition to more advance connectivity speeds, such as 4G, which require more number of inductors compare to the previously used technology. 4G technology needs about 60-90 pieces of inductors, whereas 3G needs about 15-20. In addition,, smart city initiatives in the region have also been on the rise, which contribute to the growth of inductors in the region. Cities, such as New Delhi, have received grants worth USD 7.8 billion by the government, to be spent in a period of five years toward smart city initiatives.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018 – AVX Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ethertronics Inc., which is a manufacturer of passive and active antenna systems. The addition of Ethertronics offered an opportunity for AVX to expand its extensive electronic product offering into a new arena.

January 2018 – Murata launched compact, high-current 0806 size metal alloy inductors for automotive applications. It is suitable for the power supply of automotive information equipment, such as infotainment systems. This was a step toward fulfilling the rising demand for compact, high-current power inductors used in information electronics, in automotive applications that demand higher reliability.

November 2017 – Delta Group launched its latest integrated solutions and framework for smart manufacturing, at the SPS 2017 exhibition in Germany. This framework covers new automation technologies and products, including a cloud-based IIoT platform, as well as data transmission, industrial control, drive devices and motion systems, and flexible production solutions that make the way for smart manufacturing.

September 2017 – Vishay Intertechnology Inc. launched the first extended-frequency inductor in the low-profile, high-current IHLP family. The new IHLP-1616BZ-0H series features high frequency performance up to 10 MHz, with the lowest losses of any inductor on the market for frequencies of 1 MHz and above. The use of IHLP-1616BZ-0H enabled designers to improve efficiency and potentially reduce the size of DC/DC converter circuitry.

