Inductive Proximity Sensor Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Inductive Proximity Sensor Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Inductive Proximity Sensor market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Inductive Proximity Sensor investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Inductive Proximity Sensor Market

Balluff, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), Sunx Sensors (Panasonic), Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), SICK, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN), Fargo Controls, Pepperl+Fuchs, IFM, Altech Corp, Omron, Keyence Corporation, KRIZ Sensors, Red Lion, Zettlex, TURCK, Autonics, among others.

The inductive proximity sensor market was valued at USD 1463.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2196.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Market Overview:

The growing automotive industry in Asia is also creating the potential for the global inductive proximity sensor market. China’s new-vehicle market expanded by 3% to 28.88 million units last year in 2017, according to data compiled by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). China has also become both the world’s largest car market and the world’s largest production site for cars, including electric vehicles, with much growth potential. The growing concept of connected vehicles and electric vehicles will further spur the growth for inductive proximity sensors in the automotive sector.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Inductive Proximity Sensor Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745848/inductive-proximity-sensor-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=MW

Market Insights:

– The global automotive high-performance electric vehicles (EV) market is expected to register a CAGR close to 36% from 2018 to 2023. And the global autonomous/driverless market is expected to record a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period boosting the growth of the inductive proximity sensor market.

– The growing government regulation regarding food safety, for instance, the Food Safety Modernization Act in the US, is also forcing food & beverage companies to adopt inductive proximity sensors and demanding them to innovate in industry-specific sensor category.

– For instance, the Allen Bradley 871TS Food and Beverage Inductive Proximity sensors from Rockwell Automation are specifically designed to address the most demanding applications in the food and beverage industry.

Industrial Segment is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– The growing industrial advancement is forcing industries like manufacturing and oil & gas to adopt inductive proximity sensors for their industrial automation.

– For instance, in the oil and gas industry, inductive proximity sensors provide a durable, reliable solution for measuring variables on offshore oil rigs. These sensors can endure the harsh sea conditions, such as salt water, which can be corrosive and damaging to equipment.

– Therefore, deploying inductive proximity sensors can reliably measure the final positions of pipe handlers and other moveable components on the rig without performance being affected by the elements.

– Besides, these sensors are not affected by contamination, which makes them impervious to oil, grease, and dirt.

North America Dominates the Inductive Proximity Sensor Market

– The automotive industry in North America is flourishing due to the advent of self-driving cars, and increasing demand for advanced and better vehicles, like SUVs and pickup trucks. The United States is the dominant country in the region, owing to the presence of major industries, established car manufacturers, a booming healthcare industry, etc.

– The United States houses major players, like General Motors and Ford, while also having manufacturing plants of other manufacturers, like Hyundai and Kia. Around 14.5 million automobiles were sold in North America.

– The increasing need for material handling in industrial and automotive applications is spurring the demand for proximity sensors in the region. Proximity sensors are typically attached to material handling equipment (MHE), such as forklifts; they activate a signal when an entity (a person or other MHE) is detected.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745848/inductive-proximity-sensor-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=MW

Regions are covered By the Inductive Proximity Sensor Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Inductive Proximity Sensor Market

-Changing Inductive Proximity Sensor market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Inductive Proximity Sensor market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Inductive Proximity Sensor Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About Inductive Proximity Sensor market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com