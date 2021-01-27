Indoor Robots Market Increasing Investment is Expected To Boost Industry Growth By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Indoor Robots Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Indoor Robots industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Indoor Robots Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global indoor robots market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 50.78 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2017 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to its increased applicability in various industries.

Market Definition: Global Indoor Robots Market

Indoor robots are the robotic systems that operate in an enclosed environment to function independently and exhibit specific set of works. They do chores around and inside the four walls of the set up. There is a rising demand for indoor robots due its increased applicability in various industries including defence, retail, domestic, healthcare, BFSI etc.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of robots for domestic uses such as cooking, involving consumers in bank, helping retail stores, delivering room services is driving the growth of this market

Rise in demand of personal assistant robots that are majorly used for taking care of elderly people and for medical applications

Decline in prices of robots and the availability of smaller and movable robots drives the growth of this market

Increasing need for security services and the adoption of robots in this field further accelerates the growth of this market

Rising demand for high quality products and services

Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud based robotics, 5G technologies have revolutionised the performance ability of robots

Increased applicability of robots in varied industries including retail, medical, defence, BFSI, military etc.

Market Restraints:

Rising safety concerns for those humans who work around indoor robots

Robots used in medicine and surgeries are expensive, which serves as a hindrance for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Indoor Robots Market

By Type

Medical Robots

Drones

Cleaning Robots

Entertainment Robots

Education Robots

Personal/Handicap Assistant Robots

Public Relation Robots

Security and Surveillance Robots

By End User

Commercial Banking Healthcare Hospitality Retail Others

Residential

Industrial

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In Jun 2018, ABB Ltd developed IRB 6790 which is the third generation foundry prime robot. The product is aimed at high-pressure water jet cleaning applications in harsh industrial environments. This robot would increase the flexibility, productivity, provide speedy solutions and reduce the maintenance costs.

In Sep 2018, Denso Corporation announced that that they had agreed to acquire a share in Tohoku Pioneer EG Corporation (Tohoku Pioneer EG), which is engaged in the factory automation (FA) business. With this stake, Denso would be able to provide optimal streamlined FA system solutions and thus would contribute to the growth of the entire manufacturing industry.

In May 2018, Misty Robotics launched its new personal robot, Misty II. It is a programmable robots offered at a consumer price that deems fit for developers, entrepreneurs and students. The robot can move autonomously, identify faces, react to physical environment, see hear and speak, receive and deliver responds to commands, exhibit emotional characteristics. It can be used for education, research or entertainment purpose.

Competitive Analysis:

Global indoor robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of indoor robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the indoor robots market are Aethon, COBALT ROBOTICS, ECOVACS, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, iRobot Corporation., Knightscope, Inc., NXT Robotics, OMRON Corporation, Simbe Robotics, Inc., SoftBank Robotics, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., YUJIN ROBOT CO.,LTD., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, Toyota Motor Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Comau and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. amongst others.

The Indoor Robots market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Indoor Robots market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Indoor Robots market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Indoor Robots market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Indoor Robots. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

