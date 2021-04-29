Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market 2021-2027 Latest In-Depth Report | HID Global, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Cisco

The Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.48 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.56 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.88% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

The “Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2021-2027 ” Study has been added to MarketDigits Market Research offering. The study focus on both qualitative as well as quantitative side and follows Industry benchmark and NAICS standards to built coverage of players for final compilation of study. Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Zebra Technologies, Inpixon, Mist Systems, HID Global, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, HPE, Acuity Brands, Centrak, Sonitor, Ubisense, infsoft, HERE, IndoorAtlas, STANLEY Healthcare, Midmark, Quuppa, AiRISTA Flow, InnerSpace, Esri, and Syook.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/indoor-positioning-and-indoor-navigation-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market, By Component (Software, Hardware),Technology (Ultra-Wideband, Bluetooth), Application (Personnel Tracking, Location-Based Analytics), End User (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing) – Global Forecast 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/indoor-positioning-and-indoor-navigation-market/buy/

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

The Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.48 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.56 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.88% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

An indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system is a network of devices used to locate people and objects inside a building wirelessly. Whereas navigation is concerned with finding places in large office buildings, museums, university buildings and malls, indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) solutions improve accuracy of Wi-Fi based navigation and positioning. Earlier GPS devices were used intensively, as these devices were robust for outdoor environments. However, GPS signals are unavailable in indoor environments. Advanced indoor positioning and indoor navigation devices and solutions ensure better connectivity, access and indoor navigation. In addition, these devices and solutions will enhance customer privacy and is expected to bring in advancement in existing maps and navigation solutions and software. Increasing use of IPIN devices and solutions in various applications such as commercial buildings, healthcare, hospitality, oil & gas, mining and other related applications is driving the growth of indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market: Segmentation

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented by six major criteria: devices, software, system types, applications and end users. The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented on the basis of types of devices used into three major categories, namely network devices, proximity devices and mobile devices. On the basis of system types, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented into two major categories, namely indoor location based analytics and indoor navigations & maps. The system type segment includes three major categories such as independent positioning system, network based positioning system and hybrid positioning system.

On the basis of application the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented into eleven major categories, namely commercial buildings & offices, healthcare, hospitality, government, security, aviation, oil & gas, mining, education, manufacturing and others (distribution, transport & logistics). The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented on the basis of end-users into three major categories namely government, industrial and commercial sector. The market can also be segmented on the basis of major geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Latin America, Africa and Middle East)

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market across the globe is expected to show a substantial CAGR from 2021 to 2027. There is a significant increase in the IPIN market because of technological advancement and cost reduction.

The key drivers of this market include increasing customer awareness. IPIN technology is replacing GPS technology and government initiatives, which are the biggest revenue generators for indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. The key restraint to this market is indoor environment and capex issues.

Some of the key players in the Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market are Apple Incorporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom, Ericsson, Microsoft, Google Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm-Atheros, Motorola Solution Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stmicroelectronics, Siemens, Spirent Communications PLC, Aisle, Nowon Technologies Pvt Ltd. and Insiteo among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in MarketDigits reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by MarketDigits is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at MarketDigits adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by MarketDigits are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at MarketDigits helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile.

Detailed Insights on Market Concentration Rate:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis of Overall Market

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

MarketDigits MR also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Type and Applications

2.1.3 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2027)

3 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Analysis by Regions

5 Region 1, Type, Application and Manufacturers

.

.

.

10 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Segment by Type

11 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Segment by Application

12 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

….Continued

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/indoor-positioning-and-indoor-navigation-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com