Indoor Location Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global Indoor Location Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.37billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 183.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 40.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Indoor location deals with tracking an object present in an indoor location. For tracking such objects indoor positioning system or IPS technology is used that can help in locating humans or any object inside an organization with the help of signals. It is widely applicable in retail, transportation, entertainment, hospitality, public buildings, and others. Increased adoption of connected devices and inefficiency of the GPS technology in indoor premises may act as the major driver in the growth of global indoor location market. On the other hand, deployment and maintenance challenges may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Inefficiency of the GPS technology in indoor premises, this act as a driver of the market.

Reliable assistance from governments for ensuring public safety, this act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints:

Deployment and maintenance challenges, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Indoor Location Market

By Component

Technology RF-Based Sensor and Tag-Based

Software Tools Visualization Location Analytics Context Accelerator

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Application

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Inventory Management

Predictive Asset Analytics

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

By Vertical

Retail

Transportation

Entertainment

Hospitality

Public Buildings

Others

By Deployment mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES announced that they completed acquisition of Temptime Corporation, it is a privately-held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry.

In January 2018, Here Technologies announced to acquire Micello. This acquisition support HERE’s strategy to provide world-class mapping and advanced location services both indoors and outdoors. In combination with HERE’s unique tracking technologies, indoor maps will enable new and innovative market solutions such as the tracking of parts on a factory floor.

Competitive Analysis: Global Indoor Location Market

Global indoor location market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of indoor location market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific,South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Indoor Location Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Indoor Location Market are Apple Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Europe), Google Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Broadcom (US), Gbrmpa, HERE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Senion (Europe), Zebra Technologies Corp., STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), AeroScout Industrial, Ekahau, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AISLE411 (US), Glopos Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Navizon Inc (US), Nearby Now, Sensewhere and among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Indoor Location market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Indoor Location market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Indoor Location market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Indoor Location market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

