Indoor Location Market Disclosing Latest and Technology Advancements – 2026 |Inpixon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mist Systems Inc.

Indoor Location Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Indoor Location market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Indoor Location market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Inpixon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mist Systems Inc., HID Global Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, CenTrak, Ubisense Limited, Sonitor Technologies AS, Broadcom Corporation, HERE Global BV, IndoorAtlas Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The Indoor Location Market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The emergence of indoor location systems has provided enterprises higher accuracy across different venues, regardless of the dimension and area of the facility. Besides this, the system has helped many manufacturing units to manage their floor level efficiently. The primary growth factors of the indoor location market are the expanded number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags and increasing integration of beacons in cameras, and Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, Point of Sales (PoS), and digital signage.



Key Market Trends

The Transportation and Logistics Vertical to Hold a Dominant Market Share

– The transportation and logistics verticals are anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be ascribed to the requirement to provide mobile support for passengers at airports and railway stations to guide them to the right place to locate restaurants and stores in airports and railways.

– Indoor location solution adoption supports the transportation industry to know customer behavior and give valuable information that could help in building magnified advertising campaigns, selecting the right locations, and optimizing services. Additionally, the selection of indoor location solutions enables the transportation vertical to control inventory effectively, track the missing equipment, and save costs on audits.

– The success of the transportation & logistics vertical depends on complex and recurring operations and capital-intensive processes. The logistics industry is enduring challenges in terms of tracking the asset location in the warehouses. The requirement to track and recognize asset locations to lessen wastage of time in asset location management to guide to the adoption of indoor location solutions across the logistic vertical.

– With the support of location analytics solutions, a firm can organize and interpret all complex plans, allowing it to obtain insights swiftly and communicate with them efficiently.

North America to Hold the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

– North America is anticipated to witness a notable share for the Indoor Location market due to the growing smartphone penetration and the growth of IoT technology in the area. The North American region is the second-largest market for tablets, smartphones, and in-vehicle navigation systems as well, the biggest manufacturer of aircraft, and one of the biggest manufacturers of aerospace and maritime navigation products.

– The United States commands a notable share in the North American region in almost all the end-user industries and particularly in the consumer electronics market. The country boasts substantial smartphone penetration and sales. For instance, according to GSM Association, the North American mobile market will be worth USD 280 billion in revenue in 2019, with the United States being the biggest market for mobile worldwide – around 50% greater than China. The sales are expected to grow even further with the country’s plans to move toward 5G services as, by the end of 2022, 24% of connections on the continent will be on 5G networks, rising to 46% by 2025 � equivalent to 200 million 5G connections.

– In addition, the country boasts several infrastructures, such as equipment manufacturers, satellites, and supportive research funding, that are connected with government support to encourage the technology’s penetration, and accuracy is affecting the market growth. For example, in November 2018, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reserved off rules to enable devices in the country to access signals transmitted by Galileo Global Navigation System, this led the GNSS chip makers in the country to include the capability, thus improving the accuracy.

– Other principal determinants favoring the growth of the Indoor Location Market in North America include the growing investments in the development of different technologies and the use of indoor location solutions. The increasing number of indoor location firms across regions is further anticipated to drive market growth.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Indoor Location Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

