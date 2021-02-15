Indoor Location Market: Current Scenario And Forecast (2020-2026)

Global Indoor Location Market generated revenue of US$ 8.9 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.47% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 68.6 billion by 2026. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Advancements in technology in the past few decades have inevitably led to potential growth of indoor location across the global market and Research & Development (R&D) labs. In the early market space, commercial positioning and navigation systems manifested as GPS devices were robust in outdoor environments but were not so effective indoors. The absence of satellite signals in the indoor space led to new research for technologies effective in indoor conditions. Thus, the indoor location technologies came into existence.

Cisco Systems, Apple, Broadcom, Ericsson, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, SAP SE and Zebra Technologies are some of the prominent players operating in the global indoor location market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control infrastructure cost, is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the indoor location market. Even though the adoption of indoor location technologies is relatively slow due to the lack of research resources, these solutions are expected to grow steadily and are expected to generate strong traction across all the emerging venues – owing to the growing need for “social connectivity,” on a real-time basis. Furthermore, indoor location impacts asset monitoring and automation at the enterprise level. The technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing maps and navigation software. Such applications will further enhance the growth of venues, while ensuring customer privacy and other regulatory policies.

Based on Type, the report segments the indoor location market into Technology, Software Tools and Services. In 2019, the software tools segment dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2020-2026. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into Radio Frequency based, Sensor and Tag- based and Others (Satellite/ remote sensing and microwave). Radio Frequency dominated the indoor location market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period.

Based on the software tools, the market is segmented into Visualization, Location Analytics, Context Accelerator and Others. In 2019, the Location Analytics segment held the lead share in the indoor location market as Location analytics offers a wide range of potential applications to the users, not limiting itself to a single department or an organization. Based on service type, the market is segmented into Managed Services and Professional Services.

Major mobile device manufacturers anticipate that they would observe brisk improvements in adoption figures as new phones continue to hit the mobile market. The major utilization for AR technologies is in indoor navigation, and 2020 is expected to be the year that the average consumer gets their first real taste of its potential. ARKit and ARCore based applications for indoor navigation can provide directions in airports, malls, hospital, and office campuses. Gatwick Airport has already deployed its own smartphone solution that provides routes to terminals and gates based on a user’s flight number.

In August 2019, Google launched a beta of its augmented reality walking directions feature for Google Maps that will be available to all AR-compatible iOS and Android mobile devices. Users can simply whip out their phones, point their cameras and see information about surrounding features in real time. Google’s software is likely to move beyond the smartphone space and include integration with smart glasses. Working from an installed base of maps users, AR-powered navigation is expected to move into new territory.

For a better understanding of the market penetration of indoor location, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the region such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America constitutes a major market for the indoor location industry. The indoor location market key players include are Cisco Systems, Apple, Broadcom, Ericsson, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, SAP SE and Zebra Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to cater to enterprises in the market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

According to the study conducted by IndoorAtlas 2016, the average percentage of departmental budget spend dedicated to implementing an Indoor Positioning System (IPS) is 2.47% over the next 12 months. In one to two years, 100% of these organizations will be spending on IPS. Spend is set to grow to over 3% of the department budget in the next three to five years. With both IPS usage and spend set to increase over the next two years, it showed the growth in the market as well as within organizations themselves. In just the last few years RFID tags in distribution within the retail supply chain have more than doubled. Tags in the retail space have exploded from 3 billion in 2014 to a projection of nearly 8 billion in 2017. While only a projection, these numbers prove that RFID is being seriously looked at as the omnichannel solution in retail. According to the University of Florida, retailers lose more than US$ 37 billion per year due to shrinkage, or theft. RFID can also serve as an electronic surveillance tool to prevent theft.

American Apparel’s 120 stores using RFID run at 99.8% inventory accuracy and shrinkage has been cut by 55%, on average. Wi-Fi-based indoor positioning for determining accurate wireless indoor location information has become crucial in meeting increasing demands for location-based services by leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and ubiquitous connectivity.

North America represents one of the largest markets of Indoor Location market For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the indoor location market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America and MEA has been conducted. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 2.61 billion in 2019 owing to the availability of advanced connectivity wireless technology and technologies such as 3D based indoor positioning system. However, due to the adoption of an indoor location by users and different industry verticals in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

