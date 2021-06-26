Indoor LBS Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Apple, Cisco Systems, Google, HERE Holding Corp

The latest study released on the Global Indoor LBS Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Indoor LBS market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Brief Overview of Indoor LBS:

Indoor LBS (Location Based Service) used to locate people or objects inside buildings typically via a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. It uses internal sensors in smartphones to calculate the deviceâ€™s indoor position using complex mathematical algorithms. By combining the incoming data from these sensors in a clever way, a very accurate position can be calculated, which provides a smooth experience to the user.

On 28th November 2017, Microsoft Corporation launched Azure location based services to offer enterprise customers location capabilities. Azure Location Based Services are integrated directly into Azure, enabling enterprise customers to add Location Based Services to their existing Azure cloud solutions with the assurance that it meets Azureâ€™s world-class standards of privacy, compliance, scalability, management and simplicity.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Apple Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), HERE Holding Corp (United States), GloPos Technologies (India), Inside Secure Corporation (France), IndoorAtlas Ltd (Finland), Micello, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (United States),

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Use of Latest Technologies

Increasing Demand for Smartphones Worldwide

Market Challenges:

Privacy and Security Concerns

Market Drivers:

Rising Use of Location-Based Services for Promotional Applications

Increasing Use of Social Media Marketing

Increasing Use of Location Based Services in the Retail Industry

Market Trends:

Demand for Indoor LBC with Improved Accuracy

The Global Indoor LBS Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Monitoring, Navigation, Proximity, Tracking, Others), Technology (Context-Aware Technology, OTDOA and E-OTDOA, RFID and NFC, Satellite, Microwave and Infrared Sensing, Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, and A-GPS), End-User (Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Power, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Software (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding, Location and Predictive Analytics)

On 6th February 2019, Cisco announced the acquisition of Luxtera, Inc., a privately-held semiconductor company based in Carlsbad, Calif. Luxteraâ€™s technology is critically important with the emerging class of distributed cloud, mobility, and IoT applications that are creating a strain on existing communications infrastructure.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Indoor LBS Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Indoor LBS Market

Chapter 3 – Indoor LBS Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Indoor LBS Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Indoor LBS Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Indoor LBS Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Indoor LBS Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

