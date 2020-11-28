Indoor Farming Technology Market Sweeping Trends, In-Depth Analysis and Forecast – Argus Controls Systems, Netafim, Lumigrow, Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics

The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. The study conducted in Indoor Farming Technology market report spans heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of this industry and scoop out the best possible solutions and thorough information about the market trends. The indoor farming technology market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Segmentation: Indoor Farming Technology Market

By Growing Methods (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Soil-based, Aquaponics, Hybrid), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers & Ornamentals), Facility Type (Glass Or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems), Component (Hardware ,Software & Services) End-User (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Lesser impact of changing weather conditions

Improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage

Rise in investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations

Growth in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in need for new productive soils

Key Market Competitors: Indoor Farming Technology Market

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Lumigrow

The other players in the market are Logiqs B.V., Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics International, General Hydroponics, Certhon, Dalsem, Richel Group, American Hydroponics, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems, Agrilution GmbH, Green Sense Farms, American Hydro Phonics, and many more.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

Indoor Farming Technology Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Indoor Farming Technology Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Indoor Farming Technology Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Indoor Farming Technology Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Indoor Farming Technology Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Indoor Farming Technology

Global Indoor Farming Technology Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

