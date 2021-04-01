Indoor Farming Technology Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities,Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of consuming high-quality and fresh organic food products is driving the demand of the market.

The global Indoor Farming Technology market will be worth USD 62.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies and the increasing purchasing power of the consumers is driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market. Growing initiatives to develop an independent farming technique having less impact on climate is anticipated to fuel the development of the indoor farming system.

Ability to manage the pH and nutrients with the help of hydroponics results in greater yield. Ease of operations and low installation cost has resulted in the increasing adoption of the hydroponics methods.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

The Hardware segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing need to protect the crops from severe climatic conditions and maintain optimum growth conditions is expected to drive the hardware solutions’ growth.

Indoor vertical farms are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for health-conscious consumers for high-quality organic crops has increased the adoption of indoor vertical farms.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries of the region.

Key participants include Everlight Electronics, Philips Lighting, Netafim, Illumitex, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Logiqs B.V., Freight Farms, Signify, BrightFarms, and American Hydroponics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Indoor Farming Technology on the basis of Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based) Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems Indoor vertical farms (Shipping Container, building-based) Glass or poly greenhouses

Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics Hybrid Soil-based

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Herbs & microgreens Fruits & Vegetables Flower & ornamentals Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Indoor Farming Technology market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Indoor Farming Technology industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Indoor Farming Technology market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

