Indoor Farming Technology Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Indoor farming technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Indoor farming technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on indoor farming technology market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Indoor farming technology is a method of growing crops and plants inside the house using different technologies. This method includes growing system such as soil-based, aeroponics, aquaponics and hybrid technologies to provide artificial lights for growing plants with the higher nutrients. Indoor farming technology can be used in home and commercially on small as well as large scales.

Rise in demand for fresh foods including higher nutritive value, need for higher yields with the help of limited space and water and less Impact of weather conditions externally are the factors driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market. High initial investments and limitations on the types of crops which can be grown are the factors restraining the indoor farming technology market. Development of cost-effective and innovative technologies acts as an opportunity. Lack of Skilled Workforce is one of the challenges faced by the indoor farming technology market.

This indoor farming technology market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on indoor farming technology market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Scope and Market Size

Indoor farming technology market is segmented on the basis of growing system, facility type, component and crop type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of growing system, indoor farming technology market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics, soil-based and hybrid.

Based on facility type, indoor farming technology market is segmented into glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms and indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems.

Based on component, indoor farming technology market is segmented into hardware, and software and services. Hardware is sub-segmented into climate control systems, lighting systems, communication systems, sensors, system controls, irrigation systems and others.

Based on crop type, indoor farming technology market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, herbs and microgreens, flowers and ornamentals and others. Fruits and vegetables are sub-segmented into leafy greens, tomato, strawberry, eggplant and others. Leafy greens are further segmented into lettuce, kale, spinach and others. Herbs and microgreens are sub-segmented into basil, herbs, tarragon and wheatgrass. Flowers and ornamentals are sub-segmented into perennials, annuals and ornamentals.

Indoor Farming Technology Market Country Level Analysis

Indoor farming technology market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, growing system, facility type, component and crop type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly for indoor farming technology over the next five years. This can be resulted into the increase in the number of indoor farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate variations in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Analysis

Indoor farming technology market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to indoor farming technology market.

The major players covered in the indoor farming technology market report are Logiqs B.V., Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics International, General Hydroponics, Certhon, Dalsem, Richel Group, American Hydroponics, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems, Agrilution GmbH, Green Sense Farms, American Hydro Phonics, Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics, Argus Controls Systems, Netafim, Lumigrow among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Indoor Farming Technology market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Indoor Farming Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Indoor Farming Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Indoor Farming Technology market.

