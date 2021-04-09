Indonesia Whey Protein Market Growth by Global Key Players: Lactalis Ingredients, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Glanbia plc, AB “Rokiskio suris”, Carbery Group Ltd

The Indonesia Whey Protein market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Indonesia Whey Protein Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Indonesia Whey Protein Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

– The key factors that drive the growth of the whey protein market in Indonesia are the rising demand for dairy ingredients and the keen interest of youngsters towards protein-rich sports nutrition.

– Also, other factors such as rising awareness among the mass to be fit and remain in shape, along with enhancing body immunity across the country have led to significant growth in demand for whey protein in urban areas. This increase in the number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts has prompted a growing consumer demand for whey-based protein sports beverages, specialized nutritional drinks, nutritional snack bars, and other products, which are designed to optimize athletic performance.

Market Segmentation-

The Indonesia Whey Protein market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Lactalis Ingredients, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Glanbia plc, AB “Rokiskio suris”, Carbery Group Ltd., SBH Foods Private Limited

Indonesia Whey Protein Market Competitive Landscape

Rising Demand For Protein-Based Functional Food & Beverage

With widespread attention that whey protein gained due to its functional benefits, it has become the choice of the fitness-oriented Indonesian consumers, creating a demand for products containing whey in the country. Also, it has been witnessed in animal models, to assess their potential role in the prevention of disease and to contribute to a basis for their introduction as ingredients in functional foods. This has led to the demand for whey protein in the functional foods segment, as it is highly nutritional and brings makes the body healthier. The nutritional value of whey proteins makes them a highly valuable ingredient in confections. This increased demand in the number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts in the growing middle-class population have led to an increase in the consumption rate of functional foods. In the confectionery industry, lactose and lactose derivatives are important whey-derived functional ingredients. It offers a cost-effective alternative to formulate caramels with excellent processability and the good eating quality.

Major Highlights of Whey Protein Market report:

-Whey Protein Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Indonesia Whey Protein Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.

Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.

Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Whey Protein players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.

Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Whey Protein business.

Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Whey Protein business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.

