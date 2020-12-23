Indonesia Thermal Power Market Report- Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis – 2028 | PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali,PT Energi Sengkang,JERA Co Inc

ReportsnReports added Indonesia Thermal Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Indonesia Thermal Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Indonesia Thermal Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

PT. Jawa Power,PT. Indonesia Power,PT PLN (Persero),PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali,PT Energi Sengkang,JERA Co Inc,

Indonesia Thermal Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market in Indonesia.

The report analyzes the power market scenario in Indonesia (includes thermal, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Indonesia thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal power is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company profiles.

The report analyses Indonesia power market and Indonesia thermal power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in Indonesia and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of Indonesia thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to geothermal sector in the Indonesia.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Indonesia thermal power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thermal power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Report Guidance

3 Power Market, Indonesia, 2010-2030

3.1 Power Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Power Market, Indonesia, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Power Market, Indonesia, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2019 and 2030

3.1.4 Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia

4.1 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Technology, 2010-2030

4.2 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Project Based Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Coal Power Market, Indonesia, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants

4.4.2 Coal Power Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.4.3 Oil Power Market, Indonesia, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

4.4.4 Oil Power Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.4.5 Gas Power Market, Indonesia, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

4.4.6 Gas Power Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Indonesia

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Green Energy Policy

5.3 Small Distributed Power Generation Using Renewable Energy

5.4 Medium-Scale Power Generation Using Renewable Energy

5.5 Income Tax Reduction for Energy Development Projects

5.6 Value-Added Tax and Import Duty Exemption for Renewable Energy Property

5.7 Electricity Purchase from Small- and Medium-Scale Renewable Energy

5.8 Ceiling Tariffs for Geothermal

5.9 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass

5.10 Power Purchase from Solar PV Plants

5.11 Solar Feed-in-Tariffs

5.12 New Tariff Regime for Renewables

5.13 New Geothermal Law

5.13.1 Auctions for Geothermal Working Areas (WKP)

5.14 Clean Technology Fund

5.15 Green Climate Fund

5.16 Geothermal Fund

5.17 Other Electricity Sector Regulations

5.17.1 Ministerial Decree number 10/2017 (MEMR 10/2017)

5.17.2 Ministerial Decree number 11/2017 (MEMR 11/2017)

5.18 New Electricity Procurement Business Plan (RUPTL), 2019-2028

5.19 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018

6 Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: PT. Jawa Power

6.1.1 PT. Jawa Power – Company Overview

6.1.2 PT. Jawa Power – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 PT. Jawa Power – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: PT. Indonesia Power

6.2.1 PT. Indonesia Power – Company Overview

6.2.2 PT. Indonesia Power – Business Description

6.2.3 PT. Indonesia Power – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 PT. Indonesia Power – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 PT. Indonesia Power – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: PT PLN (Persero)

6.3.1 PT PLN (Persero) – Company Overview

6.3.2 PT PLN (Persero) – Business Description

6.3.3 PT PLN (Persero) – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 PT PLN (Persero) – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 PT PLN (Persero) – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali

6.4.1 PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali – Company Overview

6.4.2 PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali – Business Description

6.4.3 PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: PT Energi Sengkang

6.5.1 PT Energi Sengkang – Company Overview

6.5.2 PT Energi Sengkang – Head Office

6.6 Company Snapshot: JERA Co Inc

6.6.1 JERA Co Inc – Company Overview

6.6.2 JERA Co Inc – Major Products and Services

6.6.3 JERA Co Inc – Head Office

7 Appendix