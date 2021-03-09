Indonesia Subsea Cable Market Exhibit a Steady Growth outlining the current state of the market During Forecast Period 2027

Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and is the fourth-highest number of internet user in the world. As of January 2020, there were 175.4 million internet users in the country. This depicts an increase of 17% compared to that in 2019. Further, the internet penetration in the country is 64%. The country has observed increasing demands for internet bandwidths. Supportive government policies in the country for enabling a complete digitalized economy has further fuelled the needs for establishing a seamless internet infrastructure, thereby leading to the growth of the Indonesian subsea fiber optical cables network.

The Indonesia Subsea Cable market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In 2019, the Indonesian government announced the completion of the Palapa Ring project. It is a crucial infrastructure project that is intended to deliver access to 4G internet services to over 500 localities across the country. The project was worth ~US$ 1.5 billion, and it included 35,000 km of undersea fiber-optic cables. Through this project, the government intends to attain speeds of up to 100 Gbps anywhere the country. Currently, the country’s dependency on uninterrupted data connectivity is increasing rapidly. With the rapid urge for bandwidth availability, there is a steadily rising need for fiber-optic-based interconnectivity. Most of the present intercontinental internet traffic is transmitted via subsea cables, which is mainly attributed to the high level of efficiency in transmission via subsea cables, compared to satellites. Subsea optical cables are capable of transmitting ~100% of the total international internet traffic, along with ~95% of the global combined data as well as voice traffic. The transmission of data traffic via subsea optical fiber cables features high reliability, capacity, and security; moreover, it is a cost-effective transmission method. Further, advancements in optical transmission technology help enhance data rate, channel count, and capacity; rising demand for video and data transmissions are anticipated to propel the growth of the in the coming years.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Indonesia Subsea Cable in the market.

Indonesia Subsea Cable Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Indonesia Subsea cable Market – By Service

Installation Services

Maintenance & Upgrade Services



Indonesia Subsea Cable Market – By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

Companies Profiled in Indonesia Subsea CableMarket are as Follows:

Optic Marine Group

PGASCOM

PT IndosatTbk

PT Infrastruktur Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkominfra)

PT LEN TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA

PT Limin Marine & Offshore

PT MORA TELEMATIKA INDONESIA (MORATELINDO)

PT NAP Info Lintas Nusa

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT XL AxiataTbk

PT. Bina Nusantara Perkasa

Pt. KetrosdenTriasmitra

PT. Sarana Global Indonesia

Trident Subsea Cable

