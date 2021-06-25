Indonesia Office Furniture Market 2021 Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges and Forecast 2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Indonesia Office Furniture Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Office Furniture investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

Top Key Players in the Indonesia Office Furniture Market are PT Chitose Internasional Tbk, PT. Furnindo International, Indachi Office Furniture, Vinoti Office, Stramm, CV Anindo Furniture, PT Indovickers Furnitama, CV. KembangDjati Furniture, PT. Bate Furniture, Qualiteak, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Urbanization is Driving the Market

Urbanization is the process through which cities grow, and higher and higher percentages of the population come to live in the city. Indonesia has experienced ongoing urbanization, and it is estimated that over half of its population now lives in urban areas. The growing urbanization in the country, as well as the construction of new offices, escalates the demand for office furniture products. Limited land space in urban areas has resulted in vertical construction expansion. Thus, rising construction buildings and the establishment of new office buildings is likely to drive the demand for the office furniture market.

Wood is One of the Most Widely Used Materials for Office Furniture Production

The wood segment held the largest market share and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is expected to accelerate as wood is one of the raw materials naturally available in abundance and can be used in the production of almost all types of furniture products. Numerous local Indonesian companies are utilizing reclaimed wood to make a variety of office furniture types ranging from tables, chairs and often complement their efforts with local reforestation programs. Moreover, wooden furniture manufacturers are increasingly focusing on providing eco-friendly and adaptable products for gaining a competitive edge in the market. In addition, the increasing popularity of luxury wooden furniture for improving office interior designs will provide potential growth opportunities for industry expansion.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Indonesia Office Furniture market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Office Furniture market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Office Furniture market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Office Furniture market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Office Furniture report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

