Indonesia MHealth Market is set to estimated US$ 677,971.03 million to improve health outcomes, with lower medical costs
MHealth Market Driving Growth leading to increased patient engagement, improved health outcomes, and reduced costs
Indonesia mHealth market is expected to reach US$ 677,971.03 million by 2027 from US$ 35,331.61 million in 2019; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44.5% from 2020 to 2027.
mHealth (mobile health) is a commonly used term for the use of mobile phones and other wireless technology in medical care. The term is majorly used in reference to using mobile communication devices—such as tablets, computers, mobile phones, and other personal digital assistants (PDAs)—and wearable devices—such as smart watches—for health services, information, and data collection.
The growth of the market is mainly attributed to increasing use of smartphones and development of various mobile platforms, and introduction of mAgeing program by WHO. Limited accessibility of mHealth platforms and rising data security concerns, and policies and regulations for mHealth are restraining the growth of the market.
Some of the companies competing in the Indonesia MHealth Market are
- Halodoc
- Farmasi-id
- Sehatq
- Good Doctor
- Com
- Alodokter
- Hellosehat
- Dokteronline
- Siloam Hospitals Group
- Awal Bros
- Skata
- Smarter Health Pte Ltd
- Com
Indonesia mHealth Market –
By Services
- Remote Monitoring Services
- Treatment Services
- Diagnosis Services
- Health Support Services
- Fitness & Wellness Services
- Others
By Devices
- Insulin Pump
- BP Monitor
- Glucose Monitor
- Personal Pulse Oximeters
- Others
By End User
- Mobile Operators
- Devices Vendors
- Health Providers
- Other
The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Indonesia MHealth Market.
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Indonesia MHealth Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Indonesia MHealth Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
