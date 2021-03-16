Indonesia Home Textile Market 2021 Business Scenario -Sinar Group, PT Indah Jaya Textile Industry, PT Tyfountex Indonesia

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Indonesia Home Textile Market in its latest report titled, “Indonesia Home Textile Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Indonesia Home Textile Market: Sinar Group, PT Indah Jaya Textile Industry, PT Tyfountex Indonesia, Ateja, PT Panjimas Textile, Dunlopillo, PT Primayudha Mandirijaya, PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk, PT Lotus Indah Textile Industries, PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk

The home textile industry in Indonesia is one of the top economic contributors and largest employment sources in the country. There has been a consistent increase in exports of home textiles from Indonesia. Home textile is seen as having good prospects in Indonesia, especially with the number of urban households increasing at around 2% per year. There was also an increase in average gross income in 2019, allowing consumers to spend more on home textiles. Increasing inclination towards upgrading the interior of the households along with demand for decorative and durable home textile products are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the market.

Growing Urbanization is Driving the Market

Rapid urbanization and industrialization have resulted in improvements in the standard of living along with an increase in the disposable income of the population. These are some factors projected to support the revenue growth of the Indonesia home textile market. With the increasing availability of premium products with numerous functional benefits, the market is gaining strong traction among consumers. Indonesia’s home textile market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to the growing fashion sensitivity of urban consumers towards home furnishings, growing demand for digitally printed home textiles and rapidly mounting fashion trends in home textiles.

Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment

Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattresses, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bathmats, among others. Bed linen accounted for the highest market share. This dominance is primarily due to the increasing consumer preference for quality over brands. This has encouraged manufacturers to offer new and improved quality products with attractive designs.

