Indonesia Geothermal Energy Market Survey Report Forecast till 2021 to 2025; Enal SpA, BCPG Public Company Limited, PT Supreme Energy

The Indonesia Geothermal Energy Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Indonesia Geothermal Energy report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Indonesia Geothermal Energy report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Indonesia geothermal energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Indonesia Geothermal Energy Market: Enal SpA, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, BCPG Public Company Limited, PT Supreme Energy, and Sarulla Operations Ltd., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153853/indonesia-geothermal-energy-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Indonesia Geothermal Energy Market Overview:

– Increasing demand for electricity is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

– During 2018 it has been estimated that Indonesia has the potential of generating around 29 GWe. With an estimated growing population to 296 million and an increased urbanization rate of 71% by 2030, it is expected to have growth in electricity demand. Indonesian government effort to reduce CO2 emission by 29% by 2030, it is most likely to have growth in renewable energy to meet the increasing electricity demand, which is likely to create an opportunity for the geothermal market to grow in the near future.

– Upcoming coal fired power plants are likely to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Electricity is Likely to Drive the Market

– Electricity demand in Indonesia is growing over the years with the increasing population and the growth in urbanization. During 2018, the consumption of electricity in Indonesia grew from 1012 kilowatt per hour (KWh) per capita in 2017 to 1064 KWh in 2018.

– During 2018, the total electricity consumption in Indonesia was nearly 266 GWh. Households consumed the highest percentage of electricity, with almost 40% of the total electricity consumed.

– It is estimated that the household electricity demand in Indonesia is likely to increase to 350 TWh, while demand in the industrial and commercial sector is likely to increase to nearly 80 TWh and 70 TWh, respectively.

– Uses of electronic appliances in the household sector are expected to be the significant driver for the increase in electricity consumption, while industries like metal, chemical, food, and textile industries are expected to the major driver for industrial electricity consumption.

– With an increase in population, the Indonesia household is likely to increase to nearly 80 million by 2050, which is expected to have further increase in electricity consumption during the upcoming years. With government initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s total electricity generation, geothermal energy as a possible electricity source is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Upcoming Coal Fired Power Plant is Likely to Restrict the Market Growth

– During 2018, Indonesia’s power plant capacity increased to nearly 64.5 GW, an increase of around 3% compared to the capacity in 2017. The power plant installed capacity in 2018 was mostly dominated by fossil fuel power plants, especially coal (50%), followed by gas (29%), fuel (7%) and renewable energy (14%).

– In 2018, power plant production reached 283.8 TWh, which got generated from 56.4% coal, 20.2% gas, 6.3% petroleum fuel, and 17.1% renewables (including geothermal of 5%).

– With existing coal power plants on the operation, the country is planning to build new coal power plants. During January 2020, the country has nearly 32.3 GW capacity coal power plants, and around 19.3 GW of coal power plants are on various stages of implementation.

– Increasing the capacity of coal-fired power plants is expected to have a significant share in the electricity generation mix. It thus is expected to meet the maximum percentage of rising electricity demand during the forecast period, which is likely to slow down the growth of geothermal energy along with other renewable sources in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Indonesia Geothermal Energy Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153853/indonesia-geothermal-energy-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Indonesia Geothermal Energy Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Indonesia Geothermal Energy market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687