Indonesia Freight And Logistics Market Global Insights, Growth and Business Outlook 2021 to 2024

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Indonesia Freight And Logistics Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05221253779/indonesia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Indonesia Freight And Logistics Market: PT. Samudera, PT. Siba Surya, PT. Kamadjaja Logistics, PT. POS Indonesia, PT Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE), PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa, PT. Puninar Jaya, PT Indika Logisitc & Support Services, PT. Cardig Logistics Indonesia, CKB Logistics, Pancaran Group, PT. Dunia Express Transindo, PT. Bina Sinar Amity (BSA Logistics), Linc Group – PT. Cipta Mapan Logistic*, Ceva Holdings LLC, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Sinotrans Ltd, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, Pt. Agility International, Panalpina World Transport Ltd, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Expeditors International Of Washington Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Solutions Company Limited, and Others.

Market Overview:

B2B (Business to Business)

The Indonesian freight and logistics market is currently trading at an inflection point. Being the world’s fourth-largest populated country with an excellent potential for growth, Indonesia is a key market in the global scenario. Given the scope of household consumption in a densely populated country and its strategic location on geographical terms, Indonesia, an archipelago of around 17,500 islands, is currently a centre of attraction for global investment. However, logistics is a key pain point for doing business in Indonesia. Logistics cost varies between 25%-30% of the GDP in Indonesia, as compared to developed economies, where it is below 5% of the GDP. Even neighbouring countries, like Malaysia, incur half the cost as a percentage of GDP for logistics expenditure. Given that Indonesia has the world’s 16th largest economy and is the fourth most populous country in the world, there is a display of momentum in the economy, with steady prospects for higher growth, in the more ideal economic scenarios.

The Manufacturing Sector – an Opportunity

The rise in commodity prices, government-led infrastructure projects, and growth in consumer confidence can boost the manufacturing sector. The country also encourages investment in the manufacturing sector by allowing a wider range of imports/exports, by reducing dwelling times, as well as by revising and improving tax allowances and tax holidays that are offered to investors (who meet specific criteria). According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Indonesia is one of the most lucrative nations for investment. In the UNCTAD’s June 2017 survey, Indonesia was ranked 4th in terms of the most prospective investment destinations (after the United States, China, and India). The country has also drawn up a road map for upgrading five manufacturing sectors, to make it one of the world’s 10 biggest economies. The plan, titled Making Indonesia 4.0, released by the ministry of industry in April 2018 includes development plans for the food and beverage, textile and garment, automotive, chemical, and electronics industries.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05221253779/indonesia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?mode=28

This Indonesia Freight And Logistics Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2024

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase the Indonesia Freight And Logistics Market Research Report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05221253779?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Indonesia and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com