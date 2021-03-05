Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – Industri Pembungkus Internasional Pt, PT. Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk, Pt. Metaform (Kompas Gramedia)

The Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Indonesia Folding Carton market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 5.06 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3%, during the period of 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging Market: Industri Pembungkus Internasional Pt, PT. Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk, Pt. Metaform (Kompas Gramedia), AR Packaging (CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A), Rengo Co. Ltd, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), PT Pabrik Kertas Indonesia (PT Pakerin, International Paper Company, PT Kanepackage Indonesia, PT Asia Carton Lestari, Teguh Group, PT Pura Barutama, and others.

Key Market Trends

Food and Beverages Segment Occupies the Largest Segment

– The food and beverages sector is projected to remain the mainstay of supporting Indonesia’s economic growth. The Indonesian Ministry of Industry predicted a growth of at least 9% for the food and beverage sector in 2019.

– According to the Frisian Flag Indonesia senior manager, beverages in small carton packs are big-sellers as many consumers need the convenience aspect. They prefer beverages in carton packs as they can take with them and conveniently drink from even when they are out.

– According to the Foreign Agricultural Service, total dairy consumption in the country is 3.8 billion liters. Around 56% of the consumption is in the form of liquid fresh milk, flavored/fermented milk, evaporated/condensed milk, UHT milk, and cream. The consumption is expected to increase an additional 12.5% in 2018, reaching 2,142 billion liters.

– The companies, such as SIG Combibloc, offer 80ml version of its small CombiblocXSlim carton pack in the Indonesian market. Royal FrieslandCampina, a Dutch dairy company brought a new brand of strawberry- and chocolate-flavored milk drinks under the name Frisian Flag, as part of its Frisian Flag Indonesia subsidiary. This line of flavored milk is available in the country in CombiblocXSlim carton pack.

Healthcare to Witness Significant Growth

– The pharmaceutical industry in Indonesia is expected to develop at a rapid pace, primarily due to the Indonesian government’s economic and healthcare initiatives. The country’s growing population and economy offer various opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, as the government looks to develop the healthcare services and provide improved drug treatments to its citizens.

– This sector is defined by regulatory requirements for quality and flexibility in the packaging of various drugs and client requirements aligned to these products. In addition, packaging of unique drug products and the delivery systems require specialized packaging to meet multiple applications.

– For instance, in 2018, Kalbe Farma inaugurated a USD 36.3 million medicine ingredients and biological products factory in West Java. The drugs facility may manufacture products used in dialysis treatment, cancer medication, and red blood cell production. Such factors may drive the need for folding carton packaging to contain, protect, and transport medical drug products.

Recent developments in the market are –

Aug 2019 – Rengo Co. Ltd announced that it’s consolidated subsidiary, Tri-Wall Holdings Limited will acquire 100% of the shares in TRICOR Packaging & Logistics AG through its subsidiary, Tri-Wall Germany GmbH. TRICOR is the producer of heavy-duty corrugated packaging in Europe.

– Apr 2019 – AR Packaging is expanding its footprint through the acquisition of Nampak Cartons Nigeria Limited, a producer of folding carton products for tobacco, food, and consumer goods segments. Nampak Cartons Nigeria Ltd is among the leading carton packaging companies in Nigeria. The company serves a broad market of multinational customers in the tobacco and food segments from its production facility in Ibadan, Oyo State.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Indonesia Folding Carton Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

